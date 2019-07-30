A recent change in state law regarding local sales tax could affect the timeline of the proposed fire hall project, something St. Peter city councilors discussed during their goal session on Monday.
Planning the project
St. Peter’s current fire hall is about 8,100 square feet, while the proposed fire hall is nearly triple that at 22,133 square feet, as recommended by the St. Peter Fire Department. The new space would include added capacity in the apparatus bays, so that the city would have room to purchase two more trailers or utility vehicles if necessary, a hose tower for drying hose, extra space for gear storage and cleaning, open office work stations and a public education office and a classroom training space that can hold 100 at tables (compared to the current space, which only holds 20), among other improvements.
The project is still in the planning stage, with the city purchasing 4.33 acres of land in late May from the Leo Hoffman Center, Inc. at the corner of West Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive for a little over $300,000. The City Council also established a fire hall building committee and appointed five members, as well as hiring a construction manager for the project.
Preliminary estimates shared by City Administrator Todd Prafke put the project cost at $6.75 million on the low end or up to $8.8 million on the high end. The proposed timeline included approving the building design and budget in late September, with construction starting in spring 2021 and finishing in spring 2022.
Changes to legislation
One of the major unanswered questions is whether a sales tax will be necessary to finance the project, an idea that has been floated since the project was first proposed. According to Prafke, a half-percent sales tax would raise about $230,000 per year, reducing the city’s capital improvement plan debt service levy to $116,000-230,000, depending on the final cost of the project.
In previous meetings, city councilors had voiced an openness to moving forward with the sales tax, which was planned to be part of a referendum in this November’s election. However, in May, the Minnesota Legislature changed the way local sales tax can be applied. In the past, a local vote was required before legislative approval, but now the process has been reversed, and the Legislature must approve St. Peter’s proposed sales tax before it can be voted on by residents.
Because of this, the fire hall project’s timeline has slightly changed. The sales tax will go to the Minnesota legislature in January 2020, in the hopes of receiving approval by that June at the latest. If the tax is approved, the project will continue with ongoing development, all the while waiting to secure public approval of a sales tax in the November 2020 general election.
Prafke explained that this gap between June 2020 work and November 2020 approval comes with some risk. If the council wants to move forward with the project as quickly as possible, that would mean continuing to spend the majority of architect fees for design work without knowing if the sales tax will be approved. However, if the council wants to wait for local approval before moving ahead, there could be a four- to ten-month delay, not due to work schedule but due to finding a good bid price timeline.
Overall, Prafke said, the timeline is essentially the same, with completion still slated for spring 2022. The big change is where the project’s risk is.
“You’re essentially putting yourself at risk for $300,000 to $400,000 in design fee dollars to stay on track,” he explained. “You wouldn’t have to. It depends on where you think votes are going to go.”
Prafke added that if the council doesn’t want to take that risk, it can push the timeline back to wait on the local vote, but that would likely mean the building wouldn’t be completed for a year — and that would come with its own costs.
“That supposes that you finish your design and bid it [immediately],” Prafke said. “If it’s in the middle of June, you bid it. Your construction manager would tell you we’d rather bid in the December-February range. There are costs associated with building a year later, compared to building a year sooner.”
Mayor Chuck Zieman pointed out that the city wouldn’t be losing any money if it went ahead with planning and ended up needing to delay the project, since it would have paid for a design that could still be used in the future.
“If we don’t do it [now], this phase is done and paid for, even if it’s three years later,” he said.
“We still are not wasting [the money], because if we can’t get it done right away, we still have all that in preparation because we own that design,” agreed Councilor Jerry Pfeiffer.
“It’s not lost money,” Prafke agreed. “By ‘risk,’ I don’t mean you’re losing it; you just might not see use of it for a couple of years.”
He added that the city council could push for a vote on local sales tax at other times of the year besides the regular November election, but it would not be city staff’s recommendation.
Councilor Roger Parras asked whether this extra time would give the city a chance to pursue other state funding or grants, but Prafke said not much would be available.
“Frankly, in order to stand a chance, I need more data,” he said. “There needs to be more design done to get you further within that process. The likelihood of you receiving dollars, other than bonding, for a fire hall is very, very, very low.”
Pursuing local sales tax
Several councilors repeated their desire to pursue a local sales tax, pointing out that the St. Peter Fire Department serves a wider population than just residents who pay city property taxes. Area farmers, Gustavus Adolphus College and River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic are also protected, without paying the city’s property tax.
“I’ve always been opposed to sales tax, but this is different in as much as the people of this community would end up paying for this if it were in their taxes, but this way we’d get some help,” said Councilor Stephen Grams.
“I certainly think we should go for it,” agreed Councilor Ed Johnson, who is also a part of the Fire Department. “I have to work at the fire station, and I know what the situation is like over there.”
Prafke pointed out that the council can always change course in the future if something doesn’t go as planned.
“It doesn’t mean you can’t change your minds in the future, but we have an obligation to keep the ball rolling,” he said.
But Parras expressed concern about getting in too far without more information.
“If the ball rolls far enough, then it’s going to keep on rolling,” he warned. “Have you ever seen a project stop when it goes this far?”
After much discussion, the council voiced a desire for Prafke and city staff to continue pursuing a local sales tax and continue working through the gap between state and local approval.