Legislators converged on St. Peter Wednesday night to talk about marijuana.
A "Be Heard on Cannabis" community conversation took place at Gustavus Adolphus College, led by Minnesota House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler and Assistant Senate Minority Leader Jeff Hayde, who have been holding the conversations across the state. DFL Rep. Jeff Brand, representing St. Peter in District 19A, requested the conversation come to town. DFL Sen. Nick Frentz, who represents St. Peter in District 19, was also in attendance, as was DFL Rep. Jack Considine, who represents much of Mankato.
"I requested that Ryan Winkler do this, and I asked Jack and Nick to attend," Brand said. "I think it’s really important that we have conversations about policies, and we have the ability to allow anyone to show up. I’m really appreciative of the fact that there was such a mixed group of people with varying opinions."
Frentz indicated it was important to be there.
"It’s a topic that a lot of Minnesotans are asking us to look at," he said. "This was one of a number of listening sessions across the state, and you want to hear what people in your district think. There were a lot of perspectives last night. We heard from citizens who want greater liberty for use; we heard from health care workers who have concerns about public health; we heard from law enforcement with concerns on public safety."
Both Brand and Frentz agreed that the audience of about 50 people was slightly more in favor than against. Brand estimated 60 percent in attendance were for legalization, and he noted that "polling in Minnesota is about 64 percent supporting legalization."
Still, concerns were raised by some in attendance Wednesday. Frentz said that, in general, the arguments he most often hears against loosening up cannabis laws are related to public safety and public health.
"So we don’t want to do something that, for example, puts youth at greater risk," he said. "There were opinions for and against that argument Wednesday night. Public safety, same thing. We don’t want more car accidents."
In terms of arguments for legalization, Frentz said they also vary.
"Obviously, liberty, freedom is an argument for. The same freedom extended to us when we get a beer, they want for marijuana," he said. "There are people who focus on it being able to be taxed and regulated as positives, too."
Both Brand and Frentz are open to the loosening of laws around cannabis, but both also indicated a desire to have the proper research and understanding in place statewide before moving ahead.
"I feel that if we’re going to move toward legalization, which I think that’s where the electorate generally is, we need to make sure we don’t make bad decisions that other states have made," Brand said.
Frentz said, "I need more information on the public safety and public health aspects, in particular from other states that have legalized, before we want to vote ‘Yes.' Having said, that, I’m confident we need to do more work in Minnesota on the social justice aspect. I don’t want to see people going to prison for personal use of marijuana."
Brand is on five different sub-committees at the Minnesota House dealing with the topic of legalization, and while he doesn't see the Senate passing any legislation in 2020, he thinks the House might have a bill to consider within the first week. He said he doesn't mind that the Senate is likely to hold off, because he believes any bill could use a year to be aired out anyway.
"I plan on having more conversations after that bill is put out," he said.
For his part, Frentz agreed it's unlikely any legislation will come out of the Senate, but he does expect the House to move something forward, noting that it might be related to just veterans' medicinal use, medicinal use as a whole or full recreational use.
Both Frentz and Brand believe the ultimate decision should and will take time in Minnesota.
"This is not the end of the discussion," Brand said. "We’ve had people who feel strongly about the issues, one way or another, who come and talk to us. The majority of people have been quiet but have not been overtly against. We have to work in collaboration with our law enforcement agencies and across the aisle. That's just what it's going to need to be."