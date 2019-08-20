The detour for Hwy. 99 at Cleveland was set to be removed by the end of Tuesday, according to MnDOT.
Construction crews were able to complete the installation of a large box culvert at Cherry Creek considerably ahead of schedule, but a number of other improvements along Hwy. 99 remain. Remaining work in Cleveland includes realigning the 99 intersection with Broadway for improved safety, adding curb and gutter and seeding and landscaping. Hwy. 99 will also be seal-coated in the Cleveland area before the project is complete.
Near St. Peter, work has begun to add a left turn lane at Rabbit Road, and in early September, 99 from the Minnesota River Bridge to the railroad crossing will be resurfaced. Motorists are advised to continue to drive with caution through the work zones and watch for workers, equipment and traffic control.
Hwy. 99 from Hwy. 13 to Hwy. 21 in Rice County remains detoured to 13 and 21 until completion in October. The culverts and the pavement recycling is complete and mainline final paving has begun. Remaining work includes installing guardrail, seeding, landscaping and striping.
Mathiowetz Construction Company of Sleepy Eye was awarded the project with a bid of $8,235,082.
More detailed information and detour maps for both sections can be found at www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy99. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.