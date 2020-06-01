It was a good day June 1 for St. Peter dog lovers.
Bright and early, a number of dog owners headed to the corner of North Swift Street and St. Julien Street, across from the National Guard building in St. Peter, to celebrate the opening of a brand new dog park. A new dog park that doesn't appear to be any flooding danger anytime soon.
"It’s kind of disbelief," said Abbey Lane, founder of the River Valley Dog Park Association. "It’s been a really long road, and we’re ecstatic to get to this point, so it’s really fun to be out right now and just enjoy everything our hard work has brought."
In 2019, as the city's dog park, on the east side of the Minnesota River, just outside of city and even Nicollet County limits, was flooding again, a group of local dog lovers started concocting a plan for a new dog park in town. Their hope was to find a city location that would offer open grass without the likelihood of flooding.
They approached the city, and staff helped the group get started on a process. The location was eventually chosen, and from there, it was about raising the funds. The RVDPA was asked to chip in $32,000 for the first phase to get the park up and running, while the city contributed $12,336 of its own funds.
Future phases to build the park up further would require additional funding from both sides.
“We treat the RVDPA in a similar way to a softball association or baseball association in the community,” City Administrator Todd Prafke said in 2019. “There are certain levels the city provides using taxpayer dollars, but beyond that, we look to some of those associations to decide how things should look and where things should go. What amenities are they looking for? What do they think works best to serve the population they’re trying to serve?”
He continued, “So our philosophy is very different than what you might see in other communities, and we think it provides great results and a large amount of community input as people work toward goals they have. So for example, if you are a member of a soccer association in, say, Rochester, they pay the city for field time. In St. Peter, they don’t. But in St. Peter, if they want additional amenities, they help pay and plan those additional amenities.”
But before anyone starts thinking about the second phase, the RVDPA and other dog owners just want to enjoy what's already here.
The first phase brought a fully fenced in area of about 1,000 square feet, including a smaller, quieter area, and a larger area for some of the more rambunctious doggos.
"Well I just think it’s first class; it’s very nice and I’m very excited about it," said Betty Thompson, a 40-year resident and long-time dog owner. "It’s just part of being a city you want to live in. You relate to other people with dogs. I didn’t realize there were so many dog owners, and it’s fun to have a get together with other people with similar interests to you."
The park is yet unnamed, but the RVDPA suggested naming it after Thompson; the City Council, though, is still discussing the naming process for parks in town.
"I guess it isn’t anything I ever dreamed about, having a dog park named after me," Thompson said. "It is an honor and I feel really honored about it. And if it doesn’t go through, that’s just fine."
Regardless of the name, Lane and the RVDPA are thrilled to have a new place to take their canine friends this summer and beyond.
"We love it. Everybody has been commenting. It feels a lot bigger than what we originally thought. The grass is beautiful. It’s a great location. And it just gives our city a lot more options," Lane said. "We saw there was a need, and we’re excited to see the public has come out in full force to enjoy it."