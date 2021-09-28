Ghosts don't always have to be scary.
Outside the Nicollet County Historical Society Oct. 1 and 2, they'll be downright friendly and even educational. The NCHS present the third iteration of the return of Shadows at the Crossing: Spirits of Old Traverse Des Sioux.
Area residents are invited to buy tickets (buy in groups ahead of time; no walk-ups admitted) for a particular time slot from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and come down for an informative, guided after-dark (mostly) walking tour. The program will feature local actors portraying "spirits" of Traverse des Sioux historical figures, telling dramatic and sometimes humorous stories about their lives and experiences.
"So you get to meet some of the most historically significant people of our area from the 1840s to the 1850s," NCHS Executive Director Jessica Becker said. "Attendees will meet five or six different characters on the walk."
Becker noted that the earliest tour times (6:30, 6:40 and 6:50) will still have some daylight glow, so families might prefer that option. But she noted that "It’s more fun after dark with all the ambiance."
Though they present themselves in the month of Halloween, these ghosts are more about teaching than scaring.
"Obviously it’s a bit educational, and we’re always going to give that, but it’s also fun," Becker said. "When you take one of these tours and you get one of the after dark ones, it becomes really encompassing; you really get involved in the story, because some of your other senses are dimmed a little, so you get engrossed."
The actors playing the characters also serve to draw you in. At stop No. 1, a town crier will be played by Mary Behrends, introducing guest to the tour; at stop No. 2, Kate Martens plays Nancy Eastman, a native whose son became the first indigenous doctor; at stop No. 3, Al Behrends plays Bernard Bornemann, the first hotelier and saloon owner in the area; at stop No. 4, Steve Hogberg, plays Henry Sibley the first Minnesota governor who had posts at Traverse; at stop No. 5 Andy Davis plays Stephen Riggs, a Presbyterian minister; and at stop No. 6, Katha Chamberlain plays Jennie Pettijohn Tyler, a villager.
Martens said she hopes to eventually see a native person in her role, but it's been difficult to recruit anyone during COVID. She is doing this character for the third year and has done a lot of reading and this year spoke with one of the elders at the Mankato Wacipi to fill in some blanks.
"It’s just kind of an exciting way to bring history alive," Martens said. "It’s kind of this after dark kind of thing, and we fill out history that maybe people haven’t heard about in this area. It’s a good use of the Traverse des Sioux site."
Steve Hogberg is also on his third Shadows at the Crossing performance, but this time, he'll be changing characters. In 2019 and 2020, he played a Methodist minister who was only around Traverse for a couple years, so he figured it was a good time to switch out. In 2021, he'll play Sibley, who has become something of a controversial character of late.
"Sibley is the one coming under some scrutiny these days, because of his actions during some of the treaty negotiations and with the Dakota people," Hogberg said. "The idea of somebody coming back from the dead, gives you the perspective of what happened then. Since it’s coming back to today, there is an opportunity to reflect on what is going on with controversy these days."
He added, knowingly, "It's almost like you have to be there to see how it works out."
He won't have the same opportunity to provide humor that some of his counterparts will, but Hogberg is excited to play such an integral to the history of Traverse des Sioux. Sibley had multiple trading posts in the area, and he was heavily involved in the Treaty of Traverse des Sioux, signed 170 years ago.
"The thing about Sibley is that some will consider him to be a hero, the person who helped open the west, and others will consider him to be a terrible person," Hogberg said. "Really, he's a human being."
Shadows at the Crossing is not strictly a fundraiser for NCHS, and they charge mostly to cover the costs it incurs. The event was originally held in the last 1990s and early 2000s, before a return seemed worthwhile in 2019. The hope is to bring people out for a good time and some education.
"I think that a lot of people forget that there was a town right where the north end of St. Peter ends," Becker said. "I think it’s important for people to know that’s where we come from. Traverse des Sioux was meant to be a large metropolis that just never happened. We don’t want to forget it existed as a place people gathered, as a momentous treaty site and now as a basically forgotten town."