Hwy. 169 motorists in St. Peter are advised to expect delays and lane closures beginning Thursday, July 15 as contractors replace the pavement markings from the south junction of Hwy. 22 to north of Chestnut Street. Work will occur during daytime hours until July 21, weather permitting.
While the work is occurring, turns on to and off of side streets will be limited to allow for the replacement of crosswalk markings. Traffic coming from or destined for Broadway and East Hwy. 99 will also experience a short two-block detour to Nassau Street to allow for the replacement of markings at the Hwy. 169 intersection with Broadway/East Hwy. 99. Northbound Hwy. 169 lanes will remain open from 6 to 9 a.m., and southbound Hwy. 169 lanes will remain open from 3 to 6 p.m. to reduce impacts during the commuting periods.
The project includes replacement of the striping and pavement messages along the portions of Hwy. 169 constructed in 2009 as part of the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act project. Additionally, the project included the replacement of the pavement markings at the Hwy. 22 roundabouts in Mankato. Work on Hwy. 22 is anticipated to be completed by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 14.
Century Fence Company, of Forest Lake, was awarded the project with a bid of $455,666.
For more information on 2021 construction projects in south central and southwest Minnesota, visit mndot.gov/d7/projects.html. For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.