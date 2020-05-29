Parade sun roof 2 (2).jpg

Class President Lexi Hollerich, who gave the welcome/class address, is surrounded by the orange and black school colors of Cleveland. (Pat Beck photos/St. Peter Herald) 

 

It was a sunny and beautiful Friday evening for a parade of Cleveland High School's 46 graduates.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic virus, 105th annual commencement exercises were moved outside at the softball field. 

Graduate Lucas Mueller waves from a sunroof as Kate and Sandy Dorn support the Cleveland class of 2020. 

First, students and their immediate families rode in the class of 2020 graduation parade through the streets of Cleveland. Community members, holding up signs and balloons, congratulated the graduates.

Police and fire departments from Cleveland, Madison Lake and Kilkenny and Le Sueur County Sheriff led off the parade.

Honors Graduate McKenna Robb, who gave the Honors Address, rides in style in the parade of Cleveland graduates. 

Staying in their cars, they drove directly on to the outfield grass, lined up and took turns driving up to the stage in front of the backstop one-by-one to pick up their diploma, a balloon and a flower. It was a quick graduation with speeches kept less than 5 minutes. 

Alexia Hollerich, President, Class of 2020, presented the Pledge of Allegiance and the Welcome/Class Address.

Lakeshores and More owner Chris Thomas of Cleveland and her granddaughters Sajen and Mattea Grandow of Duluth support all the Cleveland High School graduates along the parade.

McKenna Robb, Honor Graduate, Class of 2020, gave the Honors Address.

Cleveland Band Director Erik Hermanson, the most tenured teacher selected by the senior class, was guest speaker in his 26th Cleveland High School graduation. 

Principal Scott Lusk presented the graduates.

Darlene Drietz, 86, came all the way from Florida to attend her grandson Joshau Dawald's graduation.

After each speech, horns honked in appreciation. At the end, participants hooked again released their balloons

Alexis Schatz and Lucas Mueller presented the Class Memory Speech on line with the Memory Slideshow created by the senior class.

A video of the program by Activities Director Rich Kern can be seen on you tube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xGE08GFyac&feature=youtu.be

Mollee Grams is glad to graduate from Cleveland High School.

Here is the class of 2020:

Brooklynn Marie Anderley*

Mazie Aryan Anderson**

Levi Nicolas Baker

Blake Remington Bock

Kaleigh Michelle Brenke

Mason Thomas Conroy

Joshua Jay Dawald

Alexis Johanna Domonoske

Eric Micheal Ehlers-Samstad

Cleveland graduate Sydnee Germscheid smiles for the camera on the parade route at 10th and Broadway.

Jaden Dawn Erickson

Luis Espino

Francesca Lynn Fonseca

Calli Jo Garcia*

Ethan James Gibeau*

Branden Lee Kellum

Kylie Ann Kortuem

Simon Anthony Kortuem

Mya Lee Krenik**

Maria Guadalupe Lopez-Gonzalez*

Kielee Renee Grams

All of Cleveland seniors are displayed on the fences of the softball field.

Mollee Sue Grams

Sydnee Gina Germscheid*

Rachel Lyn Guentzel**

Colton Lee Hoehn

Alexia Jo-Lee Hollerich**

Jerren Matthew Jobe

Mitchell Jacob Johnstone

Chu Lynn Merwin*

Caitlin Jean Miller

Lucas John Mueller**

Ellie Marie Nygren*

Brock Kyle Olson

Brett Colton Omtvedt**

Jerrett Jeffrey Peterson**

McKenna Sanna Robb**

Ashley Ruiz

Alexis Ann Schatz

Sophie Marie Simonson

Michael James Sullivan*

Cooper Jon Thomez**

Caleb Will Hankins**

Kelsie Mae Urban**

Rachel Frances Walechka

Alexis Marie Wondra**

Jamal Isaac Zishka

Jamier David Zishka

* Denotes Honor Graduate

** Honor Graduate and National Honor Society Member

