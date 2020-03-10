Owatonna-based Jaguar Communications, which provides fiber optic communications services across south central Minnesota, has been purchased by MetroNet, a growing telecommunications firm based out of Indiana.
Jaguar has grown its customer base rapidly since it was founded in 1999. It offers telecommunications solutions to both businesses and consumers. Its service area includes parts of Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Dodge, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Mower, Nicollet, Olmsted, Rice, Scott, Steele and Waseca counties.
The company has offices in Albert Lea, Austin, Northfield and Rochester, in addition to its main office in Owatonna.
According to the Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce, the company employs about 30 people at the local office. It currently delivers voice, video, and broadband telecommunication services over its cutting edge, 2,000-mile long fiber optic network ring.
Like Jaguar, MetroNet got its start in the Fiber Optic Communication industry. The company was founded in 2005 and quickly expanded beyond its Indiana heartland, serving and constructing networks in nearly 100 communities across seven states.
The transaction isn’t quite final yet, as it will require regulatory approval. More details will be available once it receives approval from the appropriate authorities, but in the meantime Jaguar will continue to offer services to its customers.
Although it may have come suddenly, Owatonna Chamber of Commerce & Tourism President Brad Meier said that he wasn’t particularly surprised by the move.
“It’s a company that has gotten bigger, and their marketability as a company has grown also,” he noted.
Meier praised Jaguar for offering high quality jobs to area residents over a period of more than two decades. However, he noted that the industry is capital intensive, with technology that requires regular updates, incentivizing consolidation.
“There’s dollars that always need to be invested,” he said. “I would anticipate that the new company will be a good steward of the organization.”