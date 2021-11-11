Through the years, this holiday has had many names and a variety of dates associated with it, but when President Dwight D. Eisenhower decreed the day to be officially recognized every Nov. 11 beginning in 1954, it became Veterans Day and has been celebrated in the form we have become accustomed to ever since.
St. Peter resumed it's public ceremonies in 2021 after their 2020 cancellation, due to COVID-19. Veterans from the area gathered in the St. Peter High School gymnasium to be honored and take in the speech of retired Lt. Col. Jim Bixby.
Bixby spoke of his experience flying supply and troop aircraft, first in South America, before flying in the Minnesota Air National Guard as well as in the civilian sector. He also spoke of his experience after the terrorist attacks of 9/11, which caused him to be re-deployed and fly numerous sorties in both Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
He spent the final minutes of his speech discussing the importance of Veterans Day and impressing upon the student body, as well as gathered veterans, the virtues of defending the United States Constitution.
The assembly then asked all veterans present to stand and receive recognition from all present before the St. Peter High School Concert Band, under the direction of Dave Haugh, played a medley of patriotic songs.
The ceremony at the high school came to a wrap with St. Peter American Legion Post 37 retrieving the colors and leaving the floor.
Shortly after the conclusion of the event at the high school, veterans gathered at the St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial in Minnesota Square Park. Just prior to 11 a.m., a wreath was placed at the memorial and a bell rung 11 times, in honor of the signing of the World War I ending Armistice on the 11th hour of Nov. 11, 1918.
The ceremony at St. Peter Area Veterans Memorial came to a close with a three-volley solute and the playing of Taps.
There is little doubt that the celebrations would meet the expectations of President Eisenhower who said, "I have every confidence that our nation will respond wholeheartedly in the appropriate observance of Veterans Day, 1954."