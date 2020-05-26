It was going to be a big year for a big event in St. Peter.
The annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration was set to take over the community for the 50th time this summer, and even better, Independence Day falls on a Saturday this year. But then a global pandemic hit worldwide, and although reluctant, the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and its Fourth of July organizing committee didn't see any other option but to cancel.
"COVID-19 really has us, and all event organizers, in a chokehold," St. Peter Area Chamber Director Ed Lee said. "Regardless of how people feel on opening things up or clamping things tighter, the fact of the matter is that, for any event, if they don’t err on the side of caution, and somebody gets sick, then morally the event organizers feel responsible."
He added, "Beyond any laws, beyond any rules, it just has to be safe. There has to be safety involved."
This year, the celebration was set to be bigger than ever. Celebrating the 50th edition, there was a plan for more music, more food and more fun than ever before. It's a loss that was hard to take for organizers.
"This year, especially, it was going to be huge," Lee said. "It’s a really fun day for me. I’ve taken selfies, and my smile is always huge on Fourth of July. It’s really stressful and there are lots of questions to answer, and it’s also the most fun day of the year for the director of the Chamber. I mean imagine hosting a party for 10,000 people; that’s what it’s like leading this event, where you go ‘Oh man, this is just overwhelming,’ but then all your friends show up, and you just can’t believe how much fun you’re having. I mean I take at least 200 photos every Fourth."
Lee pondered what a celebration-less Independence Day in St. Peter will loo like.
"The Fourth of July is going to come, and what is that going to feel like to have it that quiet," he said.
Still, though, the conversation on cancelling was a short one.
"It was not a long conversation at all," Lee said. "The three routes to be taken were cancellation, postponement and thinking creatively. And that last one would’ve meant, just as one example, using the four parks along the route as a place for the parade units and then have people drive through and see it all. That would’ve been something. But considering all the logistics, again, COVID-19 just has such a chokehold. The flow chart is 'If you host an event and somebody gets sick, you feel bad.' And hosting Fourth of July on Sept. 4 or Nov. 4 just doesn’t make a lot of sense."
Instead, organizers are looking to the future — as in 2021. Assuming the event can take place then, it will still neatly fall on a Sunday. And Lee doesn't see any reason why it can't still be called the 50th edition.
"We just won't be able to say 'the annual celebration,'" he noted.
Lee and the organizing team believe that was planned for this year can simply be moved to next year. The group had a grand marshal in mind already, and they plan to just hold off on naming that person until next year. Some parks in St. Peter are seeing improvements this year, which Lee said will be an added bonus for next year's festivities.
In terms of community reaction, Lee said most have been understanding, though some have argued. He said he's a big believer in the 1st Amendment, so he welcomes people's comments, but there is no chance the Chamber will change its mind.
"The decision is final," he said.
All-school reunion
The fourth all-school reunion in St. Peter was also planned to coincide with the Fourth of July celebration in 2020. But as the celebration was postponed to 2021, so was the reunion.
"The Chamber led us to our decision," said Bob Genelin, one of the all-school reunion organizers. "I was waiting to hear whether they were canceling the Fourth of July. (The all-school reunion) was set up years ago with Larry Haugen. We started working in 2000 and our first one was in 2003. They’ve always wanted it over the Fourth of July weekend."
The all-school reunion, which has taken place in 2003, 2008 and 2014, is what it seems: a reunion for attendants of all schools in St. Peter, including all graduating classes. The most difficult part, Genelin said, is getting the word out.
Unfortunately, the committee had already sent out save-the-dates to a good 10,000-plus people, spending about $6,000 through the Post Office. The group doesn't have the funds to send out a cancellation notice, so it's trying to get the word out any way it can. Of course, most people likely aren't going to travel a long distance to St. Peter, amid a pandemic, without checking whether the event is still on.
Like the Chamber, the all-school reunion organizing committee has its eyes set on 2021.
"Yeah, it can be moved to next year," Genelin said. "We’ve got basically the things we want to set up. We’d just have to confirm with a band and reconfirm with First National Bank to use their parking lot. They’re up for it; they hosted the last one in 2014."
It was a tough decision to make, but following the Chamber's lead, it wasn't a hard one.
"We have disappointment, of course, because there is a lot of work that goes into the planning. You have to reserve the space, the band, work with the Lions Club on the beer garden, rent the band shell," Genelin said. "But we’re looking forward to next year for sure. I’d rather see people stay healthy and use social distancing. Everything is a little different right now; it’ll be interesting to see what happens."