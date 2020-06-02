There was no traditional ceremony to be had for the St. Peter High School class of 2020, but the school district and the community did its best to show it cares.
Around 170 members of the SPHS senior class took part in the 2020 SPHS Virtual Graduation walk-through taping sessions over two days at the Performing Arts Center. SPHS seniors were allowed to have up to two parents/guardians/family members on stage during the taping sessions when they received their diplomas. The walk-throughs were spaced out over a two-day period so social distancing guidelines could be followed.
The video was broadcasted from 7 p.m. Friday, May 29 on the St. Peter School District website and on the St. Peter Public Access television channel.
A St. Peter class of 2020 support group, headed by two-senior parent Emily Soderlund, then hosted a parade for the seniors on May 28 at 7:30 p.m. The seniors were parked along County Road 20, and the community entered the route from Broadway and exit northbound, passing along and congratulating the graduates. Then, at 10 p.m. Friday at Kasota Municipal Park, a fireworks show went off in honor of the class.