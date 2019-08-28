During a short St. Peter City Council meeting Monday, the highlight came when the council accepted a gift of about $82,000 from the estate of resident Lyle “Bud” Gilbertson to enable more area youth to participate in athletic activities.
Gilbertson died in July 2018, and City Administrator Todd Prafke said that the city was recently approached by the Gilbertson estate about providing youth sports and activities scholarships. City staff met with Gilbertson’s nephew, Mark Schaefer, about setting up the scholarships, which will be available for eligible youth to participate in everything from t-ball to swim lessons.
“As we understand Bud’s story, through his nephew Mark, he really appreciated the athletics in the community and wanted to make sure all kids had the opportunity to play and participate,” Prafke said.
Bud “Lyle” Gilbertson
According to the obituary provided to the St. Peter Funeral Home, Gilbertson was born in Traverse Township in 1921 and attended St. Peter High School, graduating in 1938.
He served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1946-1947 and was a member of the VFW for more than 50 years. After his time in the service, Gilbertson farmed in Traverse Township with his brother until 1982. Then he and his wife, Gayle, moved to Lake Ida. After his wife died in 1999, Gilbertson moved to St. Peter. He died in July 2018 at the age of 97.
Councilor Stephen Grams said that he had lived next to Gilbertson for some time and knew how much he enjoyed athletics.
“I could talk to him about any kind of sport, and he could rattle off stuff that I didn’t even know what he was talking about,” Grams said. “He’d always walk across the street to watch the young women play fast pitch.”
Councilor Ed Johnson also knew Gilbertson, adding, “He spent a lot of time at the track at the Community Center, walking.”
More opportunities
Prafke called the donation a “fantastic gift,” saying that he can’t recall, in the time he has been with the city, that St. Peter has received a gift this substantial for a similar purpose. He mentioned times that people have donated funds for trees or benches, or after a disaster, such as the 1998 tornado, but this is the first time in 21 years that he has seen such a significant amount donated to help youth access athletics.
“This is very rare,” he said. “This is a legacy gift.”
Prafke added that the gift will actually be more than $82,000, since it will be valued at the time the assets are sold.
The scholarship program will be administrated on a “needs” basis through the current St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services scholarship program. According to Prafke, Schaefer said that Gilbertson would not have wanted his name used in the scholarship program’s title, such as the “Bud Gilbertson Fund,” so it will simply be rolled into the existing fund.
The funds will be available to all eligible St. Peter youth and those who attend the St. Peter School District. Scholarships will be used to cover participation fees and similar costs for city sponsored athletic programs.
Councilor Stephen Grams asked how families will establish need, and Prafke explained that there will be several ways, including best practice standards already in place in the city and the school district. One example is being eligible for the district’s free or reduced price meal program.
Prafke said the scholarships will vary depending on the program, but most of them will probably be in the $15-25 range. He added that, because of the substantial gift amount, the program could continue for at least a decade.
“With this amount of money, it’ll last that long,” he said.
He said that the city will make an effort to advertise and promote this new opportunity to families, especially through St. Peter Recreation and Leisure Services, as well as encouraging other programs and services to spread the word.
City policy states that the City Council must vote to approve any gift to the city greater than $7,500, which is why it came before the council on Monday. Councilors voted unanimously to accept the gift.
In addition to his generous donation to the city, Gilbertson also left roughly $86,000 specifically to St. Peter Public Schools in order to ensure students continue to have the opportunity to participate in the district’s co-curricular programs.
According to a report in the district’s February newsletter, St. Peter High School Activities Director Jordan Paula said that the district already doesn’t turn away students who may not otherwise be able to participate in activities, but these funds will still lessen the burden for families in the community.
“The long and short-term success of co-curricular programming within St. Peter Public Schools is dependent on the support of the stakeholders within our community,” Paula wrote in the newsletter. “Without it, our students wouldn’t have the ability to do what they love. We’re very fortunate and very thankful for the generosity of Mr. Gilbertson and his family.”
Administrator Todd Prafke explained that the two funds will go toward different expenses. The funds that the city received will be used for youths to be able to access city-run programming, while the funds that the district received will be available for school activities.