Members and guests gathered on Saturday morning, Sept. 11 at the Fields of Grace – Swan Lake Lutheran Church for the 2021 annual meeting of the Nicollet County Farm Bureau. The event marked the 104th annual meeting of the organization.
Guests included area state legislators Sen. Nick Frentz and Rep. Susan Akland; Nicollet County Commissioners John Luepke and Terry Morrow; Minnesota Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Paap; MFBF Vice President Dan Glessing; and MFBF directors Robert Roelofs and Shane Isane.
The meeting attendees thanked President Paap for his 16 years of service as MFBF President. Paap is retiring from his position this November at the MFBF annual meeting where a new MFBF president will be elected. Directors Glessing and Isane have declared their candidacy for the role of MFBF president and each provided comments to the group.
Incumbent county board members — Rolf Annexstad, Mary Peichel, and Al Schugel — ran unopposed for re-election. They were re-elected to serve a three-year term.
President Mary Peichel recognized Dennis Schmidt with a certificate of appreciation for the six years as Nicollet County Farm Bureau President. Schmidt led the organization from 2013-20, and continues to serve on the Board of Directors as co-chair of the Promotion and Education Committee.
As part of the Farm Bureau’s grassroots public policy process, proposed policy resolutions were discussed and voted upon. Resolution topics were surfaced at a public policy meeting hosted by Nicollet and Sibley County Farm Bureau organizations and held on July 19 in Winthrop.
Resolution topics ranged from county ditch re-determination of benefits and assessment processes; income, estate, and property taxes; health care; anti-trust, crop insurance and right to farm issues; and stray voltage concerns. The resolutions dealing with state and national topics that were approved at the county meeting will be submitted to the MFBF Resolutions Committee for consideration by the MFBF delegates in November.
Two local resolutions were also approved at the annual meeting. The Nicollet County Farm Bureau resolved to thank local public works departments for good maintenance of roads in Nicollet County, as farmers are dependent on good roads to get their products to market. The second local resolution stated that, due to real estate taxes being one of the most rapidly rising farm production costs, the County Farm Bureau asked the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners and area school boards to increase efforts to contain county and school operating costs.
The meeting concluded with a door prize drawing and a free lunch.