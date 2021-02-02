St. Peter High School will host its annual Snow Week celebration the week of Feb. 8-11, with the SPHS Student Council having activities planned for each day that week, culminating with the coronation on Thursday, Feb. 11 at 2:40 p.m in the SPHS gym.
With high school students (grades 9-12) still utilizing the hybrid learning model, the Student Council had to plan activities for both A day and B day students. Snow Week organizers also have a COVID preparedness plan in place to ensure proper social distancing and protocols will be followed during the fun filled week.
This year’s SPHS Snow Week Queen candidates includes (listed alphabetically by last name) Abby Haggenmiller, Emma Jones, Morgan Kelly, Liz Mitchell, and Emily Salfer, while the King candidates include Nathan Fogal, Zach Taylor, Konrad Wernsing, Wesley Yang, and Shale Young.
The following is a complete list of Snow Week activities/events:
Dress Up Days
● Monday, Feb. 8 and Tuesday, Feb. 9 - Olympics/Sports
● Wednesday, Feb. 10 and Thursday, Feb. 11 - Red Carpet/Met Gala
Activities
● Snow week sculptures/Frozen Clothes Art
● Medallion Hunt - On school grounds throughout the week. Clues given in PLP classrooms & over the intercom
● Monday, Feb 8 & Tuesday, Feb. 9 - Pep Fest Video and Kahoot
● Wednesday, Feb. 10 & Thursday, Feb. 11 - Candidate videos shown during lunch and voting based on rubric; compliment hearts; voting for class snow sculpture/frozen art
● Thursday, Feb. 11 - Snow Week Coronation, 2:40 p.m. at SPHS gym. This event is not open to the general public. It will only be open to SPHS seniors and juniors along with candidates’ parents.