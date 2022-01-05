If you’ve ever visited the Rock Bend Folk Festival, flipped your car stereo to 89.7 or can remember listening to radio updates during the St. Peter tornado of 1998, there’s a good chance you’ve heard the voice of Bruce Davis.
Known locally as the Voice of the Valley, Davis is fondly remembered as a radio announcer of 18 years with KRBI, a life-long singer songwriter and the host of weekly KMSU radio show “Folk Scene Etc.”
Davis’ years of entertaining the region unfortunately came to an end Dec. 25. Suffering complications in recovery from a battle with esophageal cancer, Davis died at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Rochester at the age of 71 surrounded by loved ones.
Over the past decade, Davis was known to college radio listeners for his Tuesday show on KMSU. As the host of “Folk Scene Etc.,” Davis utilized his connections with local musicians and lifelong passion for music to introduce listeners to great folk music from the 60s and 70s singer-songwriters in their own community.
On the road
His love of music goes back to his childhood in Terre Haute, Indiana. Born in 1950, Davis was only a teenager when Beatlemania swept the United States. The Beatles was his earliest inspiration when he began making music of his own as a singer and guitarist.
“He and his brother and a friend that lived across the street, when they were in high school, they would get together in the basement and record themselves on reel to reel tape,” said Bruce’s wife Denice Davis. “They did a lot of Beatles songs and made up a few of his own too.”
After graduating from high school and earning a bachelor’s at the University of Indiana. During the mid-1970s, Davis played music full-time as a member of a folk rock band called Whole Wheat. He eventually left life on the road behind when the band’s manager booked a couple gigs for the band in Minneapolis. Around 1978 he decided to build a life in the city.
Davis then became a member of the Monday Night Square Dance Collective in Minneapolis, where he would call out square dances. People would walk up to Davis to tell him he had a nice voice, inspiring him to attend the Brown Institute in Minneapolis for radio broadcasting.
The collective was also where Davis met his wife of 36 years, Denice. He was working as a caller, while she was learning the steps. They married in 1985 and had twin sons Dylan and Dustin.
Radio star
Davis soon picked a position as a radio announcer with the local St. Peter radio station KRBI. In his 18 years with the station, he became a trusted source of local news and earned the title “Voice of the Valley.”
“He had genuine curiosity about people and life and observing what other people are doing. People wanted to listen to his hometown, folksy nature,” said KMSU manager Dwayne Megaw. “He was the Voice of the Valley. He was the voice that folks tuned into on KRBI.”
His willingness to lend a hand and help others was how Davis first met Megaw. Then a budding reporter, Megaw said Davis took him under his wing and gave him advice on what to pay close attention to during St. Peter City Council meetings.
“He let me know when there were important things that were happening and what’s going to be important and not,” said Megaw. “He was helpful in guiding me learning the ropes of how a city council meeting works.“
One of Davis’ more famous shows on KRBI was the Swap Shop Show. One part radio show, one part garage sale, Davis invited callers to phone in and offer up items to sell.
Likely the most intensive part of his radio career came in 1998 when he walked the community through live coverage as a tornado swept through the east side of town and destroyed around 500 homes.
KRBI was eventually sold, and Davis spent the remainder of his career working at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center.
Music Man
Davis continued to stay busy playing and composing music. During the 90s, he was part of a band called Prairie Wind, and in 2001, he formed a folk trio with Don and Joni Myers called Folky Dokey. The band primarily covered groups like Peter, Paul and Mary and the Carter Family, but would also dip into music by other artists, like Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash. Folky Dokey even produced a Christmas CD in 2012.
“He had a deep knowledge of folk music and a deep appreciation for music and was quite encouraging,” said Don Myers. “I was really never a guitar player, but he lent me a guitar and helped me remember the few chords I knew and come up with new ones. It was a very supportive and easygoing atmosphere and we would often get together and practice just for fun even if we didn’t have a gig coming up.”
The trio played together for nearly 20 years, visiting venues like the Centenary United Methodist Church, the Cox House, the Coffee Hag, Pub 500 and the St. Peter Food Co-op. The band also played regular gigs at the Rock Bend Folk Festival.
Davis left a permanent mark on the festival with his own original song, the Rock Bend Song. For years, the tune has been the festival’s yearly anthem, and it was an annual tradition for Davis to take the stage and perform it.
Some of Davis’ music can still be enjoyed today, thanks to a YouTube channel he launched just one year ago. The uploaded videos included original songs, covers and highlight moments from his career in radio and music.
Even up until the last moments of his life, Davis was surrounded by music. A music therapist provided by the Mayo Clinic soothed Davis by playing some of the songs that were most important to him. At times, when he wasn’t fully conscious, Davis also appeared to perform musical gestures.
“He was in that state people get when they are dying, in between the realms,” Denice said. “There were times when he would lift his hands up and be moving his fingers as if he was playing his guitar.”