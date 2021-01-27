We’ve almost marked a year since the COVID-19 pandemic started wreaking havoc and canceling community events, one at a time. But there is one left that had yet to be affected in St. Peter: Winterfest.
The annual celebration generally brings the community together for a number of scheduled events — some hosted by the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce and others by outside businesses and organizations. It was always kicks off on the last Friday of January with an opening ceremony, including a bonfire and the reading of the first Medallion Hunt clue. It won’t happen that way in 2021.
As the state of Minnesota (and the world at large) continues to grapple with the pandemic, guidelines and even laws prohibit the gathering of too many people in a single place. While it’s possible for the Chamber to hold a limited outdoor event under current state rules, it would certainly go against the spirit of preventing the disease from spreading, as we (hopefully) enter the final stages.
“We’re heartbroken,” said Chamber Executive Director Ed Lee. “One of my favorite things is getting that bonfire going in Levee Park, right outside the Chamber. We sort of unlock the door and give the public the run of the place. There has always been s’mores and a mini medallion hunt and prizes, but we just can’t do it safely. We thought about a single file bonfire, where you wait in line to make your s’mores, and then go on your own way, but we just couldn’t find a way to make it work. We want to respect the state rules and what they’re doing to stop the spread.”
Other 2020 events that won’t take place in 2021 include an annual pinewood derby from the local Cub Scout Pack 58, a Snow Day at Veterans Park, a waffle breakfast from Lion’s Club, a Super Bowl viewing party at Patrick’s, Winter Walk at River’s Edge, a chili feed at the American Legion, a poker walk at Red Men Club, and the ever popular WinterSlam Demolition Derby. None of those events would fit in with current state rules and regulations.
However, two major features of Winterfest will go on, albeit with some changes: the annual Medallion Hunt and Polar Plunge.
For the 2021 Medallion Hunt, a clue will be revealed each day at 5:01 p.m. at the St. Peter Herald and Chamber websites, starting Friday, until the medallion is found. The finder gets $1,000 in Chamber bucks.
“We are going to release the clues at 5:01 p.m., instead of 6:01 p.m.,” Lee said of the hunt. “That’s just a little lighter around that time. We sure hope it doesn’t interfere with dinners and other stuff at that time.”
He added, “The medallion itself seems to change every year. The 2021 medallion is as clear as an ice cube melting on a sidewalk in May; it’s transparent.
That favors the rapscallion. Last year, the medallion had a black background, and typically that would stand out against the white snow.”
The St. Peter Polar Plunge, meanwhile, has been pushed back to March 13. It’s usually part of the Winterfest celebration, but to ensure more time for preparation and safety, Special Olympics Minnesota has pushed the plunges back across the state. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office leads organization of the local plunge, and Sheriff Dave Lange talked about how it will look different this year.
“We’ll have time changes this year, where only 50 will show up at maybe 11 a.m. and another 50 at 11:30,” Lange said. “They’re encouraging no spectators and we won’t have warmer tubs. They will also be offering a virtual plunge people can participate in. Otherwise, it’s business as usual this year.”
Lange said the difficulties in arranging the plunge this year aren’t enough to offset the benefits.
“We’ve always supported it, because it’s a good cause in Special Olympics Minnesota, and it’s certainly a huge fundraiser for them,” he said. “If we can put it on in a safe manner for everyone, I think it’s worth it.”