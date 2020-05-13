Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and all of the new circumstances it has created, River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter has remained committed to keeping fully staffed. That proposition has only become more difficult as elective surgeries were temporarily barred across Minnesota and as many felt discouraged about visiting the hospital for non-COVID-related issues.
So, even as elective surgeries return, bringing back a key revenue source for River's Edge, the hospital has its eye on the Paycheck Protection Program, which will help compensate staff and keep them working, even as the hospital deals with an unexpected drop in profits.
"We have worked very, very hard to not furlough staff and keep them occupied here," River's Edge Chief Financial Officer Lori Zook told the St. Peter City Council May 4. "That has been difficult when we have not been able to do orthopedic surgery. This money will allow us to continue being staffed, as people decide when we’re able to get started on services again."
It was the next day that Gov. Tim Walz reopened elective surgeries, which is key to River's Edge, as it utilized a partnership with Orthopedic Fracture Clinic, out of Mankato, to house the surgeries and recoveries at River's Edge. The OrthoEdge program has been a key program in the hospital's upswing over the last several years.
But even with the program returning, the hospital has losses to catch up on, and it doesn't anticipate immediately returning to profit, as it continues to prepare for a possible influx of COVID-19 cases.
"There is a 30-to-60-day lag for most claims for medical services," Zook said. "That means that if we do surgery today, we don’t get cash for one-to-two months. We still have to provide the services and pay the staff, so it is important that the loss of revenue not impact the staff. This money will help make up for the losses of revenue we had in March and April, as the other funds received were for COVID-19-related expenses only."
River's Edge CEO Joe Stratton added, "Right on with Lori’s comment in that we’re looking at a notable ramp up we must go through over the next two months to get back 100% … besides the (Accounts Receivable) challenges and cash drop in the meantime."
Hospital leadership also plans to ease back into surgeries and won't return to its normal level for some time.
"Our plan is to not resume surgeries at the level we were doing prior to the executive order to delay surgeries," Chief Experience Officer Stephanie Holden said. "This gradual increase in the number of procedures done per week will help us preserve personal protective equipment and maintain bed availability for medical patients. As Lori (Zook) stated, it will take some time to catch up on the revenue side once we resume elective procedures."
The City Council, on May 4, voted unanimously to allow the hospital to pursue the PPP dollars — $1.58 million in federal funding that will allow the hospital to keep staff on and pay them. The federal Small Business Administration will forgive the loan if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest, or utilities.
River's Edge is a city-owned hospital, so it's technically the city that is applying for the loan. Hospital leaders indicated they believe the full loan will be forgiven, as the hospital will be able to meet the requirements of keeping fully staffed and using at least 75% of the dollars toward the payroll.
The River's Edge Hospital Commission was scheduled to provide its own approval at a meeting May 13, after the publication deadline for this article. A resolution to support the application for PPP was expected to be approved; the application would then be sent to the Small Business Administration for consideration.