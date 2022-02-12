SPHS Snow Week Candidates showcased this year's Dress Up Days the annual celebration. Shown here are (l to r) Snow Queen candidates Brooke Rehnelt (Class Color Day - Monday), Maija Tollefson (Neon vs. Night Day - Tuesday), Sophia Doherty (Denim & Anything But A Backpack Day - Wednesday), Josie Wiebusch (Neverland Day - Thursday), and Katie Gurrola (Business Day - Friday). (Courtesy of SPHS)
SPHS Snow Week King Candidates showcased this year's Dress Up Days the annual celebration. Shown here are (l to r) Bennett Olson (Class Color Day - Monday), Vinny Guappone (Neon vs. Night Day - Tuesday), Teddy Pierret (Denim & Anything But A Backpack Day - Wednesday), Cadence Selzler-Campion (standing in for Alex Bosacker - Neverland Day - Thursday), and Connor Snow (Business Day - Friday). (Courtesy of SPHS)
SPHS Snow Week candidates play"Grab Somebody Who..." during Wednesday's pepfest. In this round, the candidates had to find someone in the crowd who could do the splits. (Courtesy of SPHS)
This year's Snow Week King and Queen candidates got their classmates in the school spirit on Wednesday, Feb. 10 during St. Peter Public School's annual Pre-Snow Week Pepfest.
High school students funneled into the St. Peter gymnasium on Wednesday to join the candidates in fun activities and get a sneak peek what to expect during Snow Week (Feb. 14-20).
The candidates arrived modeling themed outfits for each upcoming dress-up day. Brooke Rehnelt and Bennett Olsen were dressed head to toe in red and white to showcase Monday's School Spirit Day.
Maija Tollefson wore a pitch-black dress while Vinny Guappone dressed in a plethora of pastel colors and donned a lime-green afro for Tuesday's Neon vs. Night Day.
Sophia Doherty and Teddy Pierret dressed up in denim while Pierret carried out a wheelbarrow filled with school supplies for Wednesday's Denim and Anything but a Backpack Day.
Josie Wiebusch looked the part of Captain Hook while Cadence Selzer-Campion, standing in for Snow King candidate Alex Bosacker, wore a Tinkerbell costume for Thursday's Neverland Day.
Katie Gurrola and Connor Snow looked more like corporate executives than students, wearing their best suits for Friday's Business Day.
The Snow King and Queen is set to be crowned at 12:20 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 18 at the St. Peter High School gymnasium.
After showing off the dress-up day themes, the candidates presented their own TikTok campaign videos for the Snow Week crown.
The whole class was then invited to participate in a game of "Grab Somebody Who …" Each candidate was challenged to find someone in the audience who matched a certain description. For example, "Grab somebody who can do the splits."
After the coronation on Friday, Snow Week will conclude with the annual Sadie Hawkins Dance on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 8 to 11 p.m. in the high school commons area.