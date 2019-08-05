The St. Peter Police Department was contacted this morning by a couple of businesses in the city that reported attempted phone scams.
The businesses reported receiving phone calls from a person purporting to be from Xcel Energy. This caller advised the businesses that they were delinquent in their electric utility bill and their power would be shut off if they did not pay their bill immediately.
These businesses recognized the scam and did not have any financial loss.
A few items of note: Within the City of Saint Peter we run our own electrical utility, Xcel Energy does NOT; Please be wary of any company calling to demand immediate payment over the phone.