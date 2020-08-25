The St. Peter American Legion’s school supply collection drive went off successfully Aug. 22, as volunteers filled up about eight buckets worth of supplies for the Friends of Learning St. Peter Backpack Project, in addition to cash donations for both the Backpack Project and the Legion.
The Legion, which is presently closed for renovations, uses these events to raise some funds for continuing operational costs and to stay connected to the community.
“The Legion hopes to make this an annual event for our children in this area,” said Legion Events Coordinator Nancy Vogel. “The Legion was pleased with the event. We hope to continue with monthly community outreach. We are grateful the community is supporting us as we continue to remodel for future generations to come.”
For Friends of Learning, the collection drive serves as a supplement to their annual distribution.
“Friends of Learning was very appreciative of the supplies and cash donations from the drive on Saturday,” Backpack Project co-leader Michelle Zehnder Fischer said. “It will help meet the needs of the students as we fill backpacks and distribute them.”
School supplies will be distributed Thursday, Aug. 27. Those families who signed up to get supplies should have received a letter with information about what to do. Those families who still need and want school supplies, but didn’t sign up, should contact Nicollet County Human Services to see if staff can meet their needs with leftover supplies.
Zehnder Fischer noted that the project team has 422 backpacks filled with supplies and ready to be distributed.
“But we usually end up handing out more on the day of distribution,” she said. “Last year, I think it was about 50 additional backpacks.”