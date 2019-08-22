Continuing a discussion started in mid-July, the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners brainstormed ways to gather more information about the possibility of broadband options during its work session on Tuesday.
Under-served county
According to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the majority of Nicollet County’s physical geography is “unserved,” which DEED defines as lacking access to wireline broadband service at speeds that meet the Federal Communication Commission’s (FCC) threshold of 25 megabits per second download and three megabits per second upload. Some of the county’s cities, such as Nicollet, fall into the “under-served” category, which is defined as an area that receives service at or above the FCC threshold but doesn’t have access to wireline broadband service at speeds of 100 megabits download and 20 megabits upload.
Only a few of the major city centers, such as North Mankato and St. Peter, fall into the “served” category.
County Administrator Ryan Krosch said, overall, about 82 percent of the county at least reaches “under-served” levels, while about 77 percent of the county’s population reaches served levels. However, these percentages are high because the majority of the county’s population resides within those larger city hubs, while residents in rural areas don’t have nearly as good internet access.
While DEED does provide grants through its Border to Border Broadband Development Grant Program, those funds need to be used for infrastructure costs, such as project planning, permits and construction labor. The grants don’t cover feasibility studies like the ones the county commissioners voiced an interest in undertaking.
However, broadband grants are also offered through the Blandin Foundation, a rural-focused private foundation based in Grand Rapids. Nicollet County has already had experience with the Blandin Foundation, which will host a Leadership in Ethnically Diverse Communities (LEDC) program in St. Peter starting in September.
The Blandin Foundation offers several broadband-based grants, such as the Robust Network Feasibility Fund grant. This matching grant supports research into the feasibility of geographically based broadband networks. Earlier this month, commissioners met with Blandin representative Bill Coleman, president of Community Technology Advisors, about possibly applying for the grant and the necessary next steps.
Working with townships
According to Commission Chair Denny Kemp, a good next step would be to reach out to townships within the county to hear from township officers and see if there is enough interest countywide to move forward. This could be done before conducting a feasibility study, which is far costlier.
“Our first step is to try and start a dialogue with the townships, because they’re the biggest chunk of the folks who are going to have an investment in this, financially,” he said.
Commissioner Terry Morrow agreed, saying, “A township meeting [is] a viable option for gauging residents’ thoughts regarding broadband and internet access throughout the county. That seems like the logical step. We don’t want to go to feasibility study point yet.”
Kemp pointed out that Blandin’s grants run on a 90-day availability cycle, so time isn’t constricted. He recommended formalizing a letter to township officers about the topic and asking them to talk with residents to gauge interest.
Commissioner Jack Kolar questioned whether there is a need for broadband expansion at all, given that rural townships haven’t come to the county with concerns about the issue.
“Without an invitation to townships, why would townships have interest?” he asked. “We’re saying, ‘Hey, townships, would you like Nicollet County to think about helping you out?’ We haven’t heard the townships saying, ‘Hey, county, help us.’”
But other commissioners said they’ve heard from township officials asking for something to be done. Commissioner John Luepke said that he has already talked to one township officer “who’d like to see us go forward.”
“We’ve heard from some of our township leaders, especially those who are adjacent to some of our larger cities, who are seeking information and have taken a more aggressive stance to talk to local providers already,” Kemp agreed. “My thought was [that] this is a good way to find out where we are. Let’s talk to those township pleaders to see if there’s an interest, and maybe it’ll help us drill down to where that perceived need is.”
Morrow stressed that the county isn’t going to move forward with any action yet — it is simply gathering more information.
“We’re not at a stage of saying the county is going to do something,” he said. “We very well may find that the internet access is fine. We don’t know what we’ll find until we find it.”
“My bias is to at least ask the question of the township committee, and if they’re interested, fine,” Kemp agreed. “If they say ‘No,’ then we have to come back and revisit it. If we don’t ask the question, I think we’re under-serving people. If we ask the question, then we at least have a sense and are working with legitimate information.”
After discussion, the commission directed Krosch to reach out to townships in the county and ask them to talk with residents about the issue. Township officers usually meet once a month and can opt to discuss the issue at their next meeting.