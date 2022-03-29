While St. Peter Public Schools has reportedly seen an increase in fights with the return to full-time in-person learning this school year, and the St. Peter Police Department continues to struggle with staffing, elected leaders agreed that an agreement to station two resource officers at schools, when possible, remains viable.
St. Peter city councilors and officials met with St. Peter Public Schools administration and School Board members to discuss joint city-school issues on Thursday. The meeting in the Community Center was the first joint meeting since the beginning of the pandemic and delved into updates on housing, diversity efforts and street projects, among others.
At the top of Thursday’s agenda was a discussion on the recent school resource officer (SRO) agreement between the city and the district, maintaining two SRO posts at St. Peter Public Schools through the rest of this school year and the next. The agreement was approved by both parties in late November and early December 2021.
In the wake of debates at schools across the country on the role of resource officers within schools and concerns over use of excessive force, the agreement outlines specific expectations for resource officers to: act as a liaison, model appropriate behaviors, serve as a resource to staff and teachers, identify and work on unique school/neighborhood problems, participate in professional development, assist in traffic control, serve in normal police capacity for students in court proceedings and similar situations, and assist with safety and crisis response planning.
The agreement also includes guidelines for school district staff members on when to call upon a resource officer. Resource officers, or any police assistance, may be requested when necessary to protect students or staff, when it is required by law, or to address criminal behavior by people other than students.
In the absence of a real and immediate threat, school officials are responsible for handling discipline, rather than involving legal punishment. Staff members are directed to contact a site administrator before requesting police assistance.
Mayor Shannon Nowell praised the guidelines as a proactive measure to outline the roles of school staff, administrators and resource officers.
“I really appreciated the substantial revisions to this agreement,” said Nowell. “It feels like there’s better structure.”
Superintendent Bill Gronseth was also positive about the agreement. Resource officers are more than just a security measure, said Gronseth; they’re also on campus to strengthen relationships between the community and local law enforcement.
“I think there’s a big difference with the perception that police are in school to police behavior and to add security and really they're there to build relationships to help us to do some planning and, if we request that assistance in a situation, they’re there to respond,” said Gronseth.
Due to vacancies in the St. Peter Police Department and training periods for new recruits, only one of the two assigned SROs, Jon Hughes, has been available to patrol the district over the past school year. Hughes has responded to around 12-14 assaults or fights, said Police Chief Matt Grochow, making it a challenging year for the resource officer.
“Officer Hughes responds to situations that are at a higher level,” said Gronseth. “There are scuffles, I’d say, that don’t get to the level of throwing punches or are anything we can’t break up ourselves, but the situations that he has responded to — we’ve had a larger number of major incidents where it takes two or three adults to break things up and that’s usually when he’s in the mix. Or, if it's causing bodily harm, he’s there involved in those situations.”
The superintendent said he expected this school year to be bumpier since students were all together in-person after multiple semesters of hybrid and distance learning. Gronseth and Grochow meet to trade ideas once a month, and both said they’ve observed fewer incidents this spring.
The St. Peter Police Department may be able to free up a second resource officer in the next two to three weeks, but only if it maintains current staffing levels. Within a month or two, Grochow said another vacancy could open up in the department.
The police chief told the School Board and City Council that he was open to feedback and new ideas, as the SRO program continues to take shape.
“I want to hear the good, but I truly want to hear the bad. I want to hear and see the vision as it's changing and how we adapt to certain issues if they’re recurring,” said Grochow. “But collaboratively, really imposing on the SROs is to make that connection with these students. That is critical nowadays, as they hear so many things, but to really get to know them.”