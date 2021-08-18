Better late than never.
The St. Peter Willam R. Witty American Legion Post 37 is celebrating 100 years with a community event 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The celebration is actually two years late, as the post was founded in 1919, according to St. Peter Herald and St. Peter Free Press archives. Of course, COVID-19 has had something to say about large gatherings over the last year and more, but with events back on in recent months, the post is ready to mark the occassion.
The local legion was officially named at a meeting July 18, 1919. The St. Peter American Legion Auxiliary was then founded at a meeting on Feb. 9, 1921. The latter, then, is officially celebrating 100 years in 2021.
“It’s quite a remarkable achievement,” said Marlon Peterson, a St. Peter legion member who has worked to track down some of its history. “There are many legions that have not maintained across the country. American Legion Post 11 (Mankato) lost their building, and that’s happened to a lot of legions. Just being able to maintain the original unit, as it was created back in 1919, that’s to (the St. Peter Legion’s) credit.”
The founding
Veterans, mostly those who had returned from overseas fighting in the World War at the time, met informally in St. Peter after the nationwide American Legion was founded March 15, 1919.
A June 27, 1919 Herald article said, “Service men of Nicollet and Le Sueur counties, at a meeting held in the fire hall last Friday evening, vetted to organize a local post and affiliate with the American Legion. The new post will absorb the temporary organization, which was formed in St. Peter early in the spring, and its members plan to make it a live and virile organization.”
The article noted that around 30 discharged men attended the meeting. It was presided over by Ralph H. Weisgerber. Mayor O.J. Quane presented the matter of organizing a local post.
A month later, the Herald and Free Press both reported the official founding of the local post at a July 18, 1919 meeting. According to the Free Press article, a committee presented the names of Frank Jungers, Martin Schabert and William R. Witty, all local veterans who had recently died in service. A majority of votes went to naming the post after Witty, who was a more known name in St. Peter.
Witty had been enlisted in Company K of St. Peter on June 15, 1917 and was sent to France in early July 1918. He was assigned there to Company L, Ninth Infantry, “one of the elements of the famous Second Division.” He was killed in the fighting in Champagne, France.
The local post’s charter was not officially acknowledge by the state legion until Aug. 1, 1920, but the post was in operation after July 1919 and started paying dues in November 1919,
At the time of incorporation, 55 men had signed the application for a charter. An article from the Dec. 27, 1919 Herald said membership had risen to 120 individuals, though the most that ever attended a single meeting to that point was about 40.
The first commander was Weisgerber, along with First Vice Commander Charles Dempsey, Second Vice Commander John Wintheiser, Adjutant Edward W. Melster, Finance Officer George Umland, and Historian and Chaplain Oliver J. Quane.
William Ritt (not to be confused with William R. Witty) was elected commander at the end of 1919, to serve in the spot in 1920. He would go on to be a leader of several of the legion’s initiatives and programs in the early years.
The initiation fee was fixed at $1, with the annual dues to be determined later. The annual dues were, a year later, set at $4, which prompted a number of members to threaten to split off and form a new organization, but that proved unsuccessful.
The American Legion Auxiliary for wives and other women relatives of veterans was talked about in St. Peter from the get go, but it wasn’t actually formed until Feb. 9, 1921.
“With the same ideals as its predecessor, the American Legion, a Woman’s Auxiliary to William R. Witty Post No. 37 was organized in this city Wednesday night at a meeting of wives, daughters and sisters of World War veterans and other ex-service men which took place at the public library,” wrote a Herald article on Feb. 11, 1921.
Mrs. Charles Dempsey (first name not shared in article) was elected president of the Auxiliary; Mrs. Edna LaCroix was vice president; Mrs. H.E. Seifert secretary; Miss Marie Ritt treasurer.
Development
According to a “look at the past” special section in the St. Peter Herald in October 1930, the local American Legion “quickly assumed proportions which ranked it as one of the flourishing organizations of the city and consequently committees were appointed to carry on the work of the association.”
The Legion worked hard for the community and its members from the get go.
“The Legion has worked continuously in carry out the principles for which the organization was founded and had found time for many civic activities besides,” the 1930 Herald article said. “William R. Witty Post has sponsored a Boy Scout Troop, a Legion Drum Corps, and a junior baseball club, three major projects, and has participated in community drives, patriotic observances and other civic affairs.”
It continued, “They have sent delegates to all state and district conventions and were hosts to the district Legion convention in 1923. Perhaps the greatest work of the local Post is the part taken by its officers in securing compensation for members, adjusting insurance claims and in the aiding ex-service men both here and elsewhere who are in need of financial aid or other assistance.”
Still today, the Legion operates much in the same way, supporting its community with drives and events, while looking out specifically for veterans, connecting them and assisting them.
“I joined mainly just because of my veteran status, and I wanted to help out the community and help out other veterans,” said Ron Neary, a St. Peter Legion member since 2007, who served for 32.5 years in the military. “It’s just the fact that they give so much back to the veterans and how good the hospitality is. Getting to talk to other vets and learn from them the things they went through. It’s been a positive experience.”
Current Legion Commander Cliff Isley is proud to see the local post hit the century mark.
“A hundred years, that is a big milestone. There are a lot of local organizations that aren’t even close to that,” he said. “We’ve been able to survive, and I’m sure we will be around for another 100 years.”