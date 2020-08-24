The weather was perfect for St. Peter's first outdoor shopping MarketFest experience. Organizers said they were happy with the outcome of the first event are excited to see it grow in future iterations.
"We were pleased with the turnout for the first run being in the midst of COVID," said Lisa Eide, owner of Her Happy Place in the St. Peter downtown. "Customers practiced the same safety measures outside that we see in our stores, which is our green light to continue with our scheduled MarketFest St. Peter plans.
MarketFest will continue on the second and fourth Saturday of September and October, and while the first run was more cautious, due to the many unknowns, organizers expect to offer a bit more next time, including food and drinks.
"The feedback from other businesses after Saturday was 'Let's do this,'" Eide said. "I think everyone was a little apprehensive last week. We now have confidence in our ability to keep it safe, as we to plan for street food and more booths."