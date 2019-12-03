Le Sueur County lakes are in the wrong kind of a fishy situation.
On Tuesday, Nov. 26 the Le Sueur County Commissioners heard a report from conservation biologist Aaron Claus working with Wenck on the amount of common carp in county lakes. And the majority of the lakes were found to have a significant problem.
The study, which surveyed the amount of invasive species in each of 11 lakes, was conducted in August through aquatic invasive species (AIS) funds.
“This study is funded exclusively with AIS funds — no levy dollars,” said Commissioner John King. “And it’s part of a comprehensive approach to addressing aquatic invasive species and nutrient loads.”
Invasive species can have deleterious effects on local ecosystems and the common carp is no exception. Once the amount of carp meets a certain density — in this case, 89 pounds per acre — it can lead to the resuspension of sediment that provides nutrients to the waters. Dislodging this sediment can cause the water to become cloudy and hurt the ability of aquatic plants to grow.
“Those factors are what contribute to the waterfowl not using said habitat as much and it affects fish habitats,” said Claus. “Sometimes lack of cover for juvenile game fish becomes limiting to their success.”
To track the carp, Wenck employed a method called “capture mark recapture,” which is considered the standard and most reliable way to count fish populations. The surveyors drove boats with electrical anodes attached to stun fish while observing the lake. The captured carp were then tagged and released. This electrofishing technique is a quicker and cheaper version of “capture mark recapture,” that has been used in Minnesota before. Using the data collected, researchers created estimates for how many carp per acre lived in the 11 lakes surveyed.
The results showed Le Sueur had a real carp problem.
Claus explained that the standard threshold for common carp was 89 pounds per acre. If the amount of carp in a lake exceeds that density, it can hurt the water quality and ecosystem of that lake. Nine out of Le Sueur’s 11 lakes were not only found to be above that threshold, but several lakes, including West Jefferson, Middle Jefferson and Swede’s Bay were found to have populations of carp 10 times greater than the threshold.
Another thing surveyors noticed was that in chains of lakes like German-Jefferson, carp populations weren’t consistent. While West, Middle and East Jefferson Lakes held an excessive volume of common carp, German Lake was at a healthy level. A reason for this could be that common carp are migratory when they reproduce.
“There’s indications that these populations are functioning beyond an individual lake,” said Claus. “Each lake isn’t harboring its own self-sustaining population, they’re functioning as one piece … Ray’s Lake appears to be a source.”
Claus advised the commissioners that if they wished to take steps to reduce the carp population, they ought to focus on stopping the carp from migrating.
“You have to control [migration], and in that way control, the reproduction so that they’re not able to quickly rebound from any management,” said Claus. “The second deployment would be removing the fish.”
One potential method for removing carp from the area includes using a commercial seine net to fish the species out. The county may also need to perform further studies on the carp populations to get better data. Even if removing carp is successful, Claus noted that it could be difficult to measure.
“It’s an evolving field,” said Claus. “Lots of different folks are trying it in all different ways with different methods involved and different levels of effort relative to the size of the lake they’re managing.”