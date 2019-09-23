St. Peter Homecoming Candidates

The 2019 St. Peter High School Homecoming Queen & King Candidates include: (l to r), Liam Dixon, Katie Engeldinger, Kaden Oeltjenbruns, Sarah Conlon, Wyatt Olson, Allie McCabe, Wareke Gillette, Carlie Chabot, Matthew Springer, and Maggi Pierret. SPHS Homecoming Week is set for Sept. 30 to Oct. 5.
St. Peter Homecoming Reveal

St. Peter High School Student Council members did the 2019 SPHS Homecoming candidates reveal on Monday morning with their traditional sign drop event during Saints Time near the commons area.

