While many restrictions have lifted, and a sense of normalcy in many parts of life has returned, COVID-19 continues to impact local populations.
As of Oct. 27, Nicollet County reported 474 new cases, a total higher than the 439 cases the county saw in the month of September. Counts remain relatively consistent across the region, and increases/decreases each month vary by county. In total, Nicollet County has reported over 4,500 confirmed cases, since data started to be tracked in March 2020, including 57 deaths.
Confirmed cases of the disease in neighboring Le Sueur County have reached a new peak in the month of October. Le Sueur County Public Health Director Megan Kirby reported 376 new cases for the month. The sum is the highest monthly total in the county since the 459 cases reported in December 2020.
The trend is in line with case rates across the state of Minnesota. Weekly active infections climbed past 20,000 in October, setting a record seven-day average for 2021.
Minnesota witnessed corresponding spikes in COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths. COVID-19 hospitalizations in greater Minnesota topped 500 beds in October, contributing to an increasing strain on short-staffed health care systems. Over 40 COVID-related deaths were reported by the state in the last week of October.
Community spread is a chief concern among public health officials in the midst of holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving. Infections exploded in November of last year, as seven-day averages for the state of Minnesota cleared 40,000 new infections.
“We are concerned about the holidays,” said Kirby. “We just want to make sure that everybody is safe and, if they haven’t been vaccinated, to seek out that opportunity.”
But the area is better prepared for a new wave thanks to vaccinations. Approximately 59.5% of Le Sueur County residents age 5 and older have received at least one dose, while in Nicollet County, 66% of those 5 and older have been vaccinated. Both countywide vaccination rates are below the 67% of the population vaccinated statewide.
New doses of the vaccine surpassed the plateau of the summer and early fall. MDH reports 2,430 new doses were administered in Le Sueur County in October, surpassing the monthly totals from June through September. Nicollet County residents received 3,910 doses, the highest since June. But much of this increase comes from patients that received a third shot or booster dose.
Booster shots have been approved for people 65 and older, residents of long term care facilities, and ages 50-64 with an underlying medical condition six months after their second dose. Third doses are recommended for the immunocompromised.
“I don’t have any data in front of me, but based on the bi-weekly clinics we have, we have had 1-5 people register for their first or second dose at Public Health,” said Kirby. “At our clinics coming up, the majority of individuals are getting booster doses or third doses for immunocompromised people. But we are still getting people who are getting their first and second dose.”
The interest in booster shots in Nicollet County was overwhelming, and County Health and Human Services responded by offering two additional Moderna booster clinics at their St. Peter Office on Friday, Nov. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Johnson & Johnson booster doses will also be available at the Nov. 19 clinic.
Le Sueur County Public Health is distributing Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for first, second and third doses. as well as booster shots on Nov. 18 at the Le Sueur County Government Center from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m
Le Sueur and Nicollet counties have no plans to offer vaccine clinics for 5-11-year-olds. Parents are instead asked to reach out to their local health care provider.
“With health care providers and pharmacies having capacity for this age group, we haven’t yet identified a specific gap that public health in Nicollet County will cover,” said Nicollet County Health and Human Services Director Cassandra Sassenberg. “We will continue to monitor for accessibility and offer outreach and/or clinics if needed. For now, we will continue to focus on providing Moderna and J&J booster doses for the next couple of months, moving to offer some pop-up clinics in rural parts of the County.”