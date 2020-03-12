Pending a contract agreement, it seems St. Peter Public Schools managed to snag a new leader with eight years of experience leading a school district about four times the size of the St. Peter one.
At a special meeting Thursday, March 12, following final interviews with three candidates, the St. Peter School Board selected Bill Gronseth, the current Duluth Public Schools superintendent, as the new superintendent of St. Peter Public Schools. Special meetings are set up to negotiate a contract with Gronseth March 13-14 with the final contract set to be approved March 16. Gronseth announced he was stepping down from the superintendency in Duluth in March 2019, 15 months before the end of his current contract.
The board voted unanimously to choose Gronseth. If he agrees to the contract, he'll begin in St. Peter at the onset of the new school year July 1.
"A move to St. Peter means I get to be part of a great school district, we get to immerse in a great community we’ve already grown to love, and I get to live with my wife again," said Gronseth, representing his wife, Deanna, who works at Waseca Public Schools.
Gronseth beat out Albert Lea High School Principal Mark Grossklaus and Mahtomedi Middle School Principal Michael Neubeck, who also reached the final interview stage. The three were given tours of the district and community, starting Thursday morning, before they each participated in public forums and then final interviews with the School Board Thursday afternoon.
During deliberation, the School Board indicated that Gronseth stood out for his experience, his attention to diversity-equity-inclusion, his vision for education and his apparent strong sense for empathy and relationship-building.
During his public forum, Gronseth was asked about his experience and work with diverse school populations. He said it's a field he is focused on, even doing his master's dissertation on the subject.
"I immerse myself in this work, I embrace this work of bringing others farther down the ladder toward a wider world view," he said. "We can’t punish bias and prejudice out of people. We have to move them forward."
He was also asked about balancing the need for testing against what student career paths, interests and passions.
"I can remember a meeting where my staff and administrators were talking about this, but it didn’t start with tests. The question I posed was to think about people close to you and think about what you would want them to get from an education: happiness, confidence, a love of learning, and a joy for life were all things we were looking for," Gronseth said. "That’s what I would hold above all else."
Gronseth, 51, has been superintendent in Duluth since January 2012. Before that, he was an elementary teacher, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent in the same district.
He grew up in the Duluth area, graduating from Denfeld High School, in 1987. He has a master's degree in education from the University of Minnesota Duluth and received his bachelor's degree in education from the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
Gronseth’s wife, Deanna, is the assistant director of special education for Waseca Public Schools in southern Minnesota, and the Gronseths have an apartment in Waseca. Gronseth said his wife enjoys her job but that he isn’t sure where the family will end up yet. The Gronseths have two adult children, one in the Twin Cities suburbs and one at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.
According to the Duluth News Tribune, Gronseth led the Duluth district through completion of its $300 million long-range facilities plan that saw the closure and consolidation of several buildings, including Central High School. His tenure also included two school levy referendums, a new online high school, new Spanish and Ojibwe language immersion programs, a new evaluation system for teachers and multiple new education program initiatives.
He told the News Tribune in March 2019 that he was proud of his work in the district.
“I’ve been with the district for 22 years. I grew up here, and I’m proud to have served my hometown,” he said. “We’ve managed to accomplish a lot in terms of the state of the district. We’ve had new programs and more community engagement with the kids. We’ve come a long way.”
In St. Peter, he'll take over a district with just over 2,200 kids, as opposed to his current district with over 8,800 kids. And he'll move to a district with two elementary schools, one middle school and one high school, compared to a district with nine elementary schools, two middle schools, two high school, an online school and more.
Similar to his current district, Gronseth will find a district in St. Peter that has recently undergone a facilities transformation, including a new high school, plus renovations at the middle school and North and South elementaries. His first referendum will likely be an operating levy referendum, asking the community to support programming as much or more than it already has in recent years.
Gronseth will replace former Superintendent Paul Peterson, who moved to Mankato Public Schools. Peterson's predecessor in St. Peter, Jeff Olson, stepped in as the interim superintendent for 2019-20, and he, along with the Minnesota School Boards Association, led the process for the board to make a new hire. Olson will likely be around to help Gronseth with the transition.