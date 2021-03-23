St. Peter's representatives in the Minnesota Legislature are both content with leaving the decision to voters on a potential sales tax to pay for a new fire hall in town.
Before that half-cent sales tax can be put in place, the voters of the city of St. Peter must approve it through a referendum; and before that referendum can take place, the Legislature must approve a bill allowing it. Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, and Rep. Susan Akland, R-St. Peter, have bills in the Senate and House respectively, calling for the referendum on the sales tax.
The House bill has already been grouped together in the Property Tax Division report with a number of similar bills calling for sales taxes in other communities. Akland said the first hearing for the bill went OK, although the hearing committee did have one question.
"There were some concerns about the length of the sales tax increase (40 years), and they did question that," Akland said. "Mayor (Chuck) Zieman answered their questions related to how the City Council came to that conclusion. I think that was a concern, but that was the only question they asked."
The House Property Tax Division report has 35 sponsors, including 21 DFLers and 14 Republicans. This is because the Legislature must approve local governments’ plans for local option sales taxes and tax increment financing districts, which means that each city, suburb or town’s representative must go before the House Property Tax Division to ask permission.
After the Property Tax Division, the bill is expected to move to the House Taxes Committee for possible inclusion in an omnibus tax bill. That omnibus tax bill is the one that will go for final approval.
In the Senate, Frentz' bill was scheduled for its first hearing Thursday, March 25. His bill should go through a similar process to Akland's, ending in the Senate version of the omnibus tax bill. Although it didn't work out in last year's session, after COVID-19 hit, Frentz expects the legislation to make it all the way through in 2021.
"I think it’s likely to eventually be included in an omnibus tax bill," Frentz said. "I am somewhat confident this time, yes. I think things related directly to public safety should be a high priority, and I’m hoping my colleagues in the Senate see it the same way."
Frentz has some experience in this area, as he was the chief author of a bill in the 2017 Senate to establish a local sales tax for a number of projects in Mankato, including sporting facilities.
Need
Sen. Frentz and Rep. Akland both expressed agreement with the St. Peter City Council that a new fire hall is needed in town. Both, though, also indicated that they're happy to let the voters decide if a sales tax should help pay for it.
"The building (the fire department) is in now was built in 1929," Frentz said. "I believe the city has demonstrated a clear need. This is how the city proposes to put it to the voters — let the people decide; I agree with that approach."
Akland acknowledged the need, too, but was not sure how immediate the need is.
"The City Council was elected by the residents of St. Peter, and this is what they’re recommending," she said. "When I ran for office, one of my platforms was “No new taxes.” In general, I’m not sure if this is the right time for a sales tax, along with a rise in property taxes. So I am concerned about that, but with the way it’s written, it will be up to the citizens to make that decision. I do believe we need a new fire station; I’m just not sure on the timing right now, so I’ll leave that up to the citizens of St. Peter."
The city has already purchased land for the new station at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive, and Five Bugles Design has produced a concept design for a potential new facility.
But the City Council has always intended on establishing a new sales tax in the community to help pay for the building, rather than putting it all on residents’ property taxes. The Legislature did not even vote on a bill in the 2020 session that included approval for the city to establish a sales tax. Rather than moving forward with the project this year (and possibly securing a sales tax later), the council chose to wait one more legislative session (this spring), and see if it can get approval. If that happens, the community will still have to vote at a referendum on whether to implement the sales tax.
The reason the council and city staff are recommending the sales tax is because it could lessen the burden on local property owners. A sales tax would help pay for a large chunk of the new fire hall costs, and out-of-town workers and visitors would be contributing to that. Otherwise, the full burden goes on property taxes; the city does not have to ask for permission to raise property taxes for this project.