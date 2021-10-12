Feeding Our Communities Partners (FOCP) hosted, Oct. 7 in St. Peter, Cirque du Crave, a culinary competition in support of FOCP and the BackPack Food Program.
The fundraiser featured creative cuisine, dazzling cocktails and thrilling circus performances at the Capitol Room. The event invited local chefs to compete by curating a course of their choosing, but with a special twist. Each dish had to include an item from one of the food packs provided to local youth by FOCP. The dishes were then enjoyed and judged by a special panel of celebrity guests.
The fundraiser was completely sold out with 250 attendees, and the amount raised is enough to provide over 2,300 food packs to area youth.
Funds raised from this event provide critical support for FOCP on the front end of the school year and will aid us as we continue in our mission to solve youth hunger," said FOCP Marketing and Communications Manager Lillie Herbst.
The "People's Choice" award went to South Central College Culinary Arts for their Thai Ramen Noodle Salad W/ Smoked Chicken and the award for "Most Unique Use of Ingredient" went to Nolabelle for their Slim Jim Paella.