It's not uncommon, when driving along Hwy. 22, west of St. Peter to Norseland, to see a number of tractors on the way. But there are not usually so many, and they're not usually parked on the side of the highway, like they were Friday through Sunday.
It was a showing of support.
The farm community of rural St. Peter Norseland came together to honor a young man, 18-year-old St. Peter High School student Landon David Gran, who died in a farming accident Wednesday, Aug. 14.
A Nicollet County Sheriff's Office release Thursday, Aug. 15 confirmed that at approximately 3:35 pm Aug. 14 law enforcement received a report of an 18-year-old male trapped in a grain bin at a rural St. Peter/Norseland area farm. Responding deputies located Gran, of Norseland, deceased inside the bin. While working inside the grain bin, it appeared as though Gran had made contact with a piece of equipment and had succumbed to his injuries.
Gran was a member of the St. Peter High School trap shooting team. He was heading into his senior year at the high school. He was also an active members of the local Future Farmers of America chapter and was active at church as a member of Life Teen.
"He enjoyed fishing, hunting, trap shooting, working on his 1978 Ford truck, going to car shows, spending time with his brother and friends, and making people laugh," his obituary said.
The area agriculture community came together in a testament to the teenager and his family. Individual tractors could be seen lined up along the roadway from St. Peter to Norseland. And in the community itself, lines of tractors stood in front of Anthony Feed Service and across the street.
On Tuesday, at Norseland Lutheran Cemetery — just to the south of the lined up tractors — family, friends and community members gathered at a cemetery plot. Surrounded by loved ones, faith and acres of farmland, it was a fitting goodybe to Gran.