The construction phase of a planned four-lane expansion of Hwy. 14 between Nicollet to New Ulm is ready to begin this spring.
On Dec. 1, the state accepted a final $86 million bid from Hoffman Construction. State Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato, said the bid did not include the expense of purchasing the right of way necessary for engineering, estimated to be around $14 million.
MNODT's target date to start the four-lane expansion on a 12.5-mile segment of road between Nicollet and New Ulm is in spring 2022. Current estimates time the completion of the project in fall 2023.
The preliminary design of the project includes the construction of a four-lane divided highway from New Ulm to the existing four-lane highway west of Nicollet.
J-Turns will be constructed along the way at higher risk intersections, including the intersections with New Ulm Quartzite Quarries, Jeremy Drive, Kohn Drive and the Minnesota Valley Lutheran School. Right turn lanes will also be added at all public schools and left turn lanes at all median crossings.
The plans also add a bypass and interchange to the city of Courtland, intended to improve the safety of travel on Hwy. 14.
The corridor expansion has been financed by state, federal and local partners. The largest share, around 47% of funding, comes from a $40.9 million federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan through the Rural Project Initiative and Build America Bureau of the United States Department of Transportation.
About a quarter of the project cost is covered by a $22 million federal grant awarded by the United States Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program in Sept. 2020.
State matching for the grants, approximately $10 million, amounts to 12% of the split. The District 7 State Transportation Improvement Program has committed $6.1 million toward the project, and Nicollet County has promised $3.5 million.
The four-lane expansion intends to improve what is considered one of the state's deadliest roadways. The expansion of Hwy. 14 has been a personal topic for many in the region. In 2020 alone, there were two fatal crashes on the stretch.
"I’m very pleased with the progress made on getting this four lanes all the way to New Ulm," said Sen. Frentz. "I think MNDOT has done a great job so far organizing this, and I’m looking forward to everyone in southern Minnesota getting the benefit."
The state, local legislators and advocates have been working to expand Hwy. 14 to four lanes from Rochester to New Ulm for decades now. The penultimate stretch, from Dodge County to Owatonna was finished in 2021, making the 12 miles in Nicollet County the last ones to meet the goal.