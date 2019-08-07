A man has been convicted of gross misdemeanor child neglect after he and a woman left a child on a gravel road as an apparent punishment for urinating on his clothes.
Lynda Ruth Michel, 42, of North Mankato, and Gregory Allan Wilson, 32, of St. Peter, are accused of leaving the boy, Wilson’s son, in the woods near 367th Avenue on Aug. 28, 2018.
Wilson was convicted of the gross misdemeanor child neglect charge levied against him in Nicollet County District Court. Charges of malicious punishment and domestic assault were dismissed. Michel is charged with gross misdemeanor child neglect and pled guilty. Her sentencing is scheduled for later in August.
According to the complaint, a woman had found the boy walking on Hwy. 169, a little north of 367th Avenue. He was scared, crying, cold and wet because it had been raining. A Nicollet County Sheriff’s deputy talked to the boy and confirmed that there had been no missing children reports. Another deputy found Michel and Wilson searching for the boy at the top of the hill off 367th Avenue.
Michel and Wilson said they drove a short distance and turned around to return, the complaint said. Wilson said he had already punished the boy for urinating on his clothes by spanking. Investigators found multiple black, blue and red bruises on the boy’s lower back, butt and hips.
A witness who lives on the hill said the couple were searching about 45 minutes before the deputy arrived and they left, the complaint said.
Wilson’s sentence includes a $900 fine and a one-year jail sentence with 335 days to be stayed. He will serve 30 days in jail.