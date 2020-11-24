The St. Peter Hy-Vee ushered in the holiday season with a surprise donation to the Le Center Food Shelf. On Monday, Nov. 23, the local retailer provided the Food Shelf 25 Thanksgiving meals to give to locals in need.
Hy-Vee staff drove to the Food Shelf to unload turkeys, potatoes, boxes of stuffing, dinner rolls, green beans, corn and pumpkin pies — a complete Thanksgiving feast capable of feeding a family of four.
The donated goods were delivered less than a week after the Le Center Food Shelf received the surprise offer. On Wednesday mornings, Food Shelf staff often go to the St. Peter Hy-Vee to pick up baked goods and produce. But the week before Thanksgiving, the company told them about an upcoming opportunity to give Le Center residents a proper holiday meal.
“It was a total surprise, unexpected,” said Sharon Traxler, head of the Le Center Food Shelf. “This other gentleman came out and talked to Colleen and they went inside and they came back out and he said, ‘How would you like it if I gave you 25 dinners for Thanksgiving to give out?’ We said, ‘Uh huh, we’ll take those!'”
The meals donated by the St. Peter Hy-Vee is part of a larger effort by the company’s One Step program. On Nov. 20, the company announced that it was donating 80,000 Thanksgiving meal packages to local food banks across more than 260 Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh stores. Participating stores had up to 100 meal kits to donate to their community.
“The effects of COVID-19 continue to impact families across all of our communities, especially when it comes to food insecurity,” said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc. “As a company, we wanted to give back to those in need this Thanksgiving so more people could enjoy a nice traditional meal with their family. As the holidays continue, we will be supporting our communities and local food banks to help ensure no one goes hungry this holiday season.”
“I am quite ecstatic about this donation,” said Josh Suing, store director of the St. Peter Hy-Vee. “We told [the Le Center Food Shelf] last Wednesday we wanted to partner up with them, and they were overjoyed. It’s a lot of food, and they get to spread it out to a lot of different people, so they were very excited.”
The Le Center Food Shelf pre-selected a list of 25 people to send the meals out to later that day. That night cars stopped by a coned-off curbside pickup zone just outside the Food Shelf. The shelf has been utilizing curbside pickup since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“For 25 families, this is huge," said Traxler. "You get your pie, you get your vegetables, you get stuffing and the turkeys are huge. That's going to be meat for more than just Thanksgiving. This is wonderful.”
Food insecurity has been a rising concern in Minnesota amid the coronavirus and COVID-19 pandemic. An estimated one in eight Minnesotans are facing food insecurity in 2020, up from one in 11 last year.
Though hunger is on the rise, so is support for the Le Center Food Shelf. Thanks to donations from the community, the Le Center Food Shelf has been able to supply, not only food, but hygienic necessities for people in need.
"People have been very generous with donations, and we've gotten things like grants, so we've been able to buy things like toothpaste, deodorant, hand sanitizer, hand soap, things we don't ordinarily do at the Food Shelf, but people really need them," said Traxler.
"This community is so great for us. So many businesses and people support us."