The year of 2019 in St. Peter was one of change and development.
It was out with the old and in with the new in many cases, headed up by a brand new pavilion at the center of Minnesota Square Park. Elsewhere, businesses, corporate and locally owned, changed ownership and locations, while the school district and hospital said ‘Good-bye’ to old leaders and ‘Hello’ to new ones.
New pavilion at Minnesota Square Park
A brand new pavilion at Minnesota Square Park in St. Peter was completed and ready for use in early September.
Rock Bend Folk Festival served as the guinea pig for the new $1.6 million structure, paid by the city mostly through bonding, with some help from state grants and private donations. At just over 8,000 square feet, the new pavilion dwarfs the old one. It also comes with a new stage, though not one in permanent position.
It was a cost-saving measure to go with a mobile stage, but according to City Administrator Todd Prafke, it also could be beneficial.
“The original plan had a full fledged, always there, cement block stage, and that cost was over $100,000,” he said in September. “That was eliminated, and we went to a portable stage. From a capital standpoint, it saved over $50,000. From a practical standpoint, it made us rethink utilization. Maybe its better to not have it there the other 350 days or whatever per year, when some folks might think it could be a nuisance or even a danger to have it there.”
Mayor Chuck Zieman had been supporting the pavilion project since the beginning and was excited to finally see it realized.
“I’ve been trying to stay away until it’s completely done. It look nice from a distance,” he said in September. “You have to have an attraction and a reason for people to come to town. It hopefully pours over to the other businesses being patronized, especially during the big events. Hopefully now, with the new pavilion and its accessibility and its being more conducive to all people, it will draw new folks to town.”
Different people in the community had different thoughts on the project. While many were impressed with the look and stature of the final product and were happy to finally see it in its final form, some expressed frustration over the cost, which will be paid for over the next couple decades. The effect of the pavilion is not likely to be seen immediately, but Prafke is confident the returns will be evident soon enough.
“I’m confident that next year you’ll see a lot more community-based activities going on there,” he said. “We’re looking at music in the park on Thursday; there are plans for an art festival at the pavilion.”
Corporate changes
There were plenty of business developments in St. Peter in 2019, and some of the biggest ones were from large-scale companies.
In February, ShopKo announced it would close its hometown locations in St. Peter and New Prague, before announcing in March that all of its stores would be closing for good. Hy-Vee had already purchased the ShopKo pharmacy with plans to take the space over, and the company announced in February that it would still move into the space. The pharmacy is currently open and operating.
Then in June, Hy-Vee announced it wasn’t just bringing a pharmacy, but the whole grocery store. According to Vice President of Communications at corporate Hy-Vee, Tina Potthoff, the building off Hwy. 169 in northern St. Peter will be renovated to accommodate a pharmacy and grocery store. Construction was expected to start in 2019 with the store opening in 2020.
“I think we’re always looking for good places to have a full-fledged grocery store. St. Peter was a great community for us to have more than a pharmacy,” Hy-Vee’s Potthoff said. “As we were looking at it, there are a lot of communities that are small, medium, large that we’re in. That is one that with the people we’d be serving with the pharmacy, we could offer even more.”
The St. Peter Hy-Vee, in addition to a pharmacy, is expected to have a full fledged grocery store, plus food service, offering lunch and grab-and-go items, like pizza and Chinese food. It will also have a flower shop area, deli and bakery.
Potthoff said the company is considering options for a coffee shop at the location but has no definite plans to do so.
Other corporate developments in 2019 in the community included the opening of a new Caribou Coffee cabin, off of Minnesota Avenue on the north end of town. Caribou Cabins are just under 600 square feet, have “Caribou-blue” exteriors, drive-thru windows, and convenient walk-up windows (no interior seating). The locations “capture the brand’s iconic Northwoods feel that guests love, and are designed to deliver on guest convenience, speed, and efficiency” a release from Caribou said.
Also on Minnesota Avenue, but on the south side of town, a new AT&T store opened, completing the redevelopment of the property at 1123 (and 1125) S Minnesota Ave.
“We’re excited to open this new AT&T store in St. Peter and expand our retail presence in Minnesota,” said Paul Weirtz, president of AT&T Minnesota. “This new location will help our customers connect seamlessly to the mobile technologies and entertainment they love. We’re proud of our continued investment in Minnesota.”
Peterson departs for Mankato
At the onset of May, St. Peter Public Schools learned it was losing its leader. Former St. Peter Superintendent Paul Peterson accepted the position as superintendent for Mankato Public Schools.
Peterson’s last day was June 30. He and his family had lived in St. Peter since 1999. Before becoming superintendent in 2014, Peterson was secondary principal for the school district. He also leads the Minnesota Valley Education District. His two sons, Evan and Isaac, attend St. Peter High School.
In an interview in the spring,
Peterson was full of compliments for the St. Peter community and school district, but he said the Mankato job was the right opportunity to take him away.
“Timing is everything in so many facets of life,” he said. “This was one of those situations. When we look at the work we’ve been doing in St. Peter over the last several years, if a position like Mankato presents itself a year or two years or three years previously, that wouldn’t have been the right move.”
“St. Peter is in a great situation right now. It has a high functioning School Board, amazing faculty and administration. It’s really difficult to leave such a warm and committed and collaborative culture, but I also know that it’s in really good hands.”
At the start of July, former St. Peter Superintendent Jeff Olson took the reins as St. Peter School District superintendent from Peterson. Five years before, it was Peterson taking the St. Peter superintendency from Olson, who was retiring. On this occasion, Olson is merely filling in on an interim basis, as the School Board aims to find a new leader starting with the 2020-21 school year.
“The goal this year, as an interim superintendent, is not to park the bus, but to continue working on the middle school program, the graduate program, meeting the needs of all learners. Hopefully meeting the early requirement of naming a qualified person superintendent ahead of July 1.“ Olson said. “I think the ball is definitely on the tee. The idea now is to hit it and hopefully hit it a long way.”
The tee-ball reference was a salute to Peterson, who Olson and others say impacted the district positively in numerous ways during his time here as teacher, then principal and then superintendent. Over the 20 years Peterson worked in St. Peter Public Schools, the district has changed immensely, and a lot of that is to Peterson’s credit, though he may not accept it.
“I do believe that St. Peter is in a great position — not because of me,” he said. “It’s the staff that works in this place. The board, the faculty, the teachers are so committed to kids, and that’s what keeps this thing moving in the right direction.”
River’s Edge CEO
In September, River’s Edge Hospital announced it, too, would be losing its leader. Former CEO George Rohrich announced his resignation, scheduling his last day for Dec. 4. He and his family headed to the Pacific Northwest, where he aimed to retire.
Rohrich joined River’s Edge Hospital in 2013. At the time, River’s Edge Hospital had experienced low growth and consecutive years of budget deficit, the release said.
“Through his insightful and visionary leadership, Rohrich transformed the organization by growing service lines through strategic partnerships, encouraging a change in the culture of the organization to put people and patient first, and make strategic investments in services and equipment to strengthen the hospital’s bottom line,” said River’s Edge leaders in a September release.
After a search process, where two finalists dropped out right before interviews, the Hospital Commission selected Joseph Stratton as the new CEO.
After interviews with five finalist candidates Nov. 21, the Hospital Commission and St. Peter City Council agreed to hire Stratton, who most recently served as CEO at Geary Community Hospital in Junction City, Kansas from 2013 to September 2019. According to a River’s Edge description, Stratton developed several strategic partnerships in the Junction City area to enhance pediatric services, organize educational opportunities for students at the University of Kansas Medical School and Manhattan Area Technical School, and developed new service lines. Stratton led a team of approximately 300 employees at Geary to “improve patient experience, employee engagement, community relations and strategic planning.”
A contract agreed by Stratton and the Hospital Commission includes a $250,000 salary, with a minimum increase of $5,000 in the second year. The Hospital Commission was looking for someone with previous CEO experience to replace Rohrich, and Stratton provided that.
“I think he came with really outstanding credentials,” Commission Chair Margie Nelsen said in November. “Not only many years as a CEO but also in critical access, which is very important to us.”
Floods impact city; call for new dog park
In recent years, flooding seems to be impacting the local area more often and for longer period of times, and 2019 was no exception.
The Hwy. 99 bridge connecting St. Peter to Le Sueur County was closed multiple times for weeks at a time in the spring and summer. Hwy. 169 between St. Peter and Le Sueur was often left with lane restrictions. And the problems in Henderson are as bad as anywhere.
One impact of the flooding has been an unusable dog park in St. Peter for much of the warm season. The park, located just off Rabbit road on the east side of the Hwy. 99 bridge, is often overcome with water. And there is no other pet-specific park in the city.
“It’s a great park eight months out of the year,” said Abbey Lane. She and Sue Carlson are co-presidents of the River Valley Dog Park Association [RVDPA], a committee dedicated to constructing a new dog park away from the annual flood zone. “Even in the winter it becomes an ice-skating rink because water is settling there. It’s so low next to the river.”
The RVDPA worked with the city throughout 2019, and in October, a location for a new dog park was selected. The City Council voted to approve designating about 1,000 square feet of city-owned land at the corner of North Swift Street and St. Julien Street as a dog park. The location includes plenty of green space, in addition to trees already on site for shade. Most importantly, it is out of the flood zone.
Now it’s just a matter of paying for it.
The group has been chipping away at its fundraising goal, and will be asked to contribute $32,000 for the first phase of the project, which involves getting the park up and running — the group had $25,000 on hand in October with fundraising events ahead. The city plans to contribute $12,336 from the Parks fund for phase one. Future phases to build the park up further would require additional funding from both sides.
Whiskey River transformed
After the Whiskey River was gifted to the St. Peter American Legion in December 2018, the Legion started investigating its options. What the group found is that it couldn’t afford to operate the facility in full.
That was the conclusion of the Region Nine Development Commission in a feasibility study for the Legion. Nicollet County Bank gave the property to the Legion at the end of 2018.
“It is RNDC’s opinion that the new property should not be considered a viable operation for the Legion,” the study concluded. “Although the Legion is uniquely qualified to continue to operate a larger facility based on their operational history in similar settings, there would be major concerns whether the organization has the financial resources to meet the financial obligations of a redevelopment.”
So the Legion put the building up for sale, and by July, it had a buyer. The Legion announced a sales agreement with Dan and Ryan Neisen on the Whiskey River property, off Hwy. 99, just east of the Broadway Bridge. The new owners, who already operated a few bars in the region, came with plans to re-open the space as a sports bar.
The father-son duo did just that, opening Neisen’s Riverside Sports Bar in November. Rather than the primarily sit-down atmosphere that the Whiskey River used to provide, Neisen’s Riverside emphasizes the bar — literally — extending it across the back side of the space. Pool, darts and other games fill up one side, while televisions are dispersed throughout. Still, the natural wood finishes that run through the interior remain in plain view, as well as some of the old booths and chairs. And out back, guests will see the familiar natural setting always popular at Whiskey River.
Fire Hall
With the pavilion at Minnesota Square Park now complete, the city’s major project in the pipeline is a new fire hall.
In May, the City Council picked a location.
According to City Administrator Todd Prafke, the chosen 4.33-acre parcel was one of the top five sites in a site selection survey commissioned by the city, coming in at third place. The parcel is located at the northwest corner of the West Broadway Avenue and Sunrise Drive intersection and is owned by the Leo Hoffmann Center, Inc.
The cost listed in the purchase agreement was $307,000, which Prafke said would mostly come out of the general fund reserves.
Paying for construction of a brand new fire hall on the new property, though, is a completely different matter, likely costing somewhere from $6 million to $9 million. St. Peter’s current fire hall is about 8,100 square feet, while the proposed fire hall is nearly triple that at 22,133 square feet, as recommended by the St. Peter Fire Department. The city did not include funds for construction in the 2020 budget, but the council is considering a sales tax to help pay for the project.
According to Prafke, a half-percent sales tax would raise about $230,000 per year, reducing the city’s capital improvement plan debt service levy to $116,000-230,000, depending on the final cost of the project.
New hotel
It was announced in 2018 that St. Peter’s lodging industry would get a boost, as a new Best Western would open on the north end of town, right off Hwy. 169. The project came to fruition with an opening in the summer of 2019.
“We appreciate the commitment and trust you have put in our community,” Mayor Chuck Zieman said during a groundbreaking in 2018. “Your investment is very, very fortunate for us and we hope we can make your business, your building, your hotel very, very successful.”
The hotel is three stories tall with 60 rooms, an indoor pool, fitness center and meeting room to hold 50 people.
“It will be a very attractive, stately-looking building,” said Rod Lindquist, development director for Makenda.
The hotel employs two or three people full-time and a dozen to 15 part-time employees. Lindquist also developed St. Peter’s AmericInn.
Election brings new faces
The 2019 election was pretty quiet in most places, but St. Peter had plenty for voters to consider. A host of new City Council and School Board members were voted to their seats in November.
Zieman won his race over Shawn Schloesser by 23 total votes. In a questionnaire ahead of the election, he said, “The biggest issue facing the city are rising costs, especially health insurance costs for city employees and also construction costs for things such as concrete and building materials. I am not sure there is a solution, because we need to maintain a good, experienced city workforce, and to do that, we need to be competitive when it comes to benefits and wages. As for constructions costs, many things, especially raw materials costs are determined by regional and even world markets. We can make sure we are getting the most out our dollars by continuing to get competitive bids when specific projects are undertaken.”
Meanwhile, Keri Johnson, Emily Bruflat and Brad DeVos all won new four-year terms. Shanon Nowell, meanwhile, won a special election to fill out the final two years of a council seat, after Councilor Susan Carlin stepped down in the summer. The new councilors officially take their seats at the onset of 2020, except Nowell, who joined on in December.
40-year anniversaries
Two long-time St. Peter organizations celebrated 40 years in the community this summer.
Long-time leaders and volunteers at the St. Peter Food Co-op explained that, four decades in, the business is a dream come true. Solidly situated at the community’s very foundation, it’s an attraction to residents and out-of-town guests alike; it’s a place for natural, organic and local foods, but it’s also a place for gathering and for education. Most of all, the Co-op is a representation of what community can create.
Over time, the Co-op has grown from its first location, a 1,600-square-foot former sporting goods building to its location today, a 10,000-square-foot, full-fledged grocery store and deli. And it all started with some local residents members who just wanted access to some natural foods.
Leaders at the Arts Center of Saint Peter, meanwhile, spoke on how the nonprofit has not only endured, but thrived in the community.
Almost exactly 40 years ago, a building was purchased in St. Peter for $1. It was a sale that would mean more to the community than those involved in the transaction may have ever predicted.
It was the beginning of the Arts Center of Saint Peter, and it meant, over the next four decades, that artists and art lovers from all walks of life would always have a place to call home.
Factor in inflation if you like, but regardless, it was a dollar well spent.
As Stephanie Thull, a younger leader at the Arts Center, puts it, “We’re all working hard to be happy, and this makes people happy.”