In response to misuse (see examples shown here) of the Tri-County Solid Waste Office recycling containers provided for use by St. Peter residents, county officials pushed out the following notice:
“Recycling Reminder/Recycling Etiquette: St. Peter residents are reminded that the recycling containers at the city’s yard waste drop-off site and the Nicollet County Highway shop are to be used as an overflow and not as the main source to recycle materials.
"Residents are asked to break cardboard boxes down and save room for the next person. If recycling containers are full or overflowing, residents are asked not to stack materials in between or on the side of the containers. Please take materials back home and wait for the containers to be serviced. Containers are serviced on Monday and Thursday afternoons.
"These locations are for household recycling materials only and illegal dumping will be prosecuted. Call Tri-County Solid Waste with questions or concerns at 507-381-9196.”
In the midst of new facilities going up in the area, Al Christensen, director of Tri-County Solid Waste, which serves Le Sueur, Nicollet and Sibley counties, said enforcement on illegal dumping will increase. Speaking to Le Sueur County officials recently, Christensen said illegal dumping hasn’t yet been an issue in Le Sueur, but Nicollet County has seen problems with people dumping appliances and electronics at the county site in St. Peter.
Like the sites planned for Le Center and Cleveland it is unmanned but monitored at all times by security cameras. Christensen hopes that educating the public and stricter enforcement will prevent some of this activity.
“We will have proper signage letting them know they will be under surveillance,“ said Christensen. “We would have the sites properly posted with recycling what is acceptable and what is not. Once it’s properly posted with signage, and we have videotape of someone dropping off a TV or a mattress or a washing machine, we will review the tape and identify the vehicle, perhaps the person.”
The containers provided by the county are located at the city’s yard waste drop-off site (intersection of North Swift and West St. Julien streets) and at the Nicollet County Highway Department facility on Sunrise Drive. In addition to the two sites accepting recycling household materials, St. Peter city residents can also dispose of other materials as follows:
• TVs, appliances and computers can be recycled for only $5.00 per item using the coupon that will be provided in the February utility bill. The discounted price is valid through the end of February and the coupon can be provided with payment in electronic or paper format.
Can’t wait until the spring household hazardous waste collection? Household hazardous waste (such as cleaners, solvents, old gas or oil, garden chemicals, light bulbs and batteries, etc.) can be disposed of at the Blue Earth County Household hazardous waste facility (651 Summit Avenue in Mankato) by appointment. Note the appointments are only available on Tuesdays. Call 507-304-4381 for an appointment.