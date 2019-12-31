A St. Peter man and Le Center woman sustained non-life threatening injuries in a head-on crash on Hwy. 99 near Le Center Monday evening, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
Joleen Liz Hogan, 31, of Le Center, was driving eastbound on the highway when her Ford F-150 reportedly crossed the center line and collided with the Ford van of Rogelio Gerardo Nieves, 39, of St. Peter, who was traveling westbound. Both of the drivers were transported to River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter.
According to the report, both were wearing their seat belts and no alcohol was involved in the crash.