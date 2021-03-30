After a closed meeting March 18 "for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against individuals subject to the board’s authority," the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners will consider a separation agreement with County Administrator Ryan Krosch and the resignation of Human Resources Director Jamie Haefner at a special meeting April 1.
Ahead of the meeting Thursday, no specific reasons had been made public for the departures of the county's lead staff member and one of the department heads below him. The March 18 meeting was closed as allowed by state statute: "A public body shall close one or more meetings for preliminary consideration of allegations or charges against an individual subject to its authority. If the members conclude that discipline of any nature may be warranted as a result of those specific charges or allegations, further meetings or hearings relating to those specific charges or allegations held after that conclusion is reached must be open. A meeting must also be open at the request of the individual who is the subject of the meeting."
Board of Commissioners Chair Terry Morrow declined to elaborate on the situation, but he confirmed the board will take up the issues at the April 1 meeting, which will be open to the public with live video options available online.
"The board will take action on those two items Thursday," Morrow said. "There may be some discussion."
There was no mention of a process or timeline for new hires on the April 1 agenda. There were items to appoint certain responsibilities, including giving the Personnel Committee the ability to make hiring offers, which is normally done by the Human Resources director.
Morrow said he and the other commissioners planned to talk more about the leadership transition for the county at the public meeting, but he assured residents that the current staff will continue to serve capably.
"What I can say right now, the board has said 'We think very highly of our staff, especially during the pandemic,'" Morrow said. "The way staff have stepped up and done remarkable work to address that, in addition to their other responsibilities, we’re confident Nicollet County residents will continued to be served with the outstanding performance and dedication we’ve seen from Nicollet County staff."
Background
Krosch, a former Yellow Medicine County administrator, was named Nicollet County administrator in November 2012. In an interview with the St. Peter Herald at that time, Krosch said his biggest strength as an administrator is his ability to build relationships with department heads, staff and the board of commissioners, something he wanted to start doing from day one in Nicollet County.
“I think I have a lot of good skills for building good relationships,” Krosch said. “I think I’m the type of person that really focuses on building relationships and working with the board.”
At the time of his hire, Krosch requested an employment agreement be drafted to stipulate the terms of his hire; that employment agreement included six months of severance pay if he were to be terminated without cause.
Some members of the board at that time expressed concern with that length of time, but the board ultimately voted in favor. The board chair at the time indicated that he didn't think the topic of severance pay would ever come up and said, "We all voted for him. I think he’s going to be with us for a long, long time.”
Jamie Haefner was the Human Resources director when Krosch was hired; she started in Nicollet County in 2010. She was named the 2017 Human Resources Professional of the Year by the Minnesota Counties Human Resources Management Association.
The association praised Haefner's work, which included "developing a professional human resources department for the county from the ground up." According to a release with the award, Haefner revised the county’s employee handbook and orientation process, implemented a full compensation study with new job descriptions and exit interviews, developed and implemented a full pay-for-performance pay structure and revised the county’s performance evaluation process.