The St. Peter High School mock trial team completed its three rounds of competition at the Minnesota State Mock Trial Tournament, and although the Saints didn't qualify for the championship round, they did finish 2-1 at state in the three rounds of preliminary competition. Because of the pandemic, this year's state competition was done virtually.
According to St. Peter mock trial coach Dan Clark, the Saints opened up the prelim round on Wednesday by defeating the defending state champs from Nova Classical Academy in round No. 1 before losing to Apple Valley in round No. 2 later that day.
SPHS capped the state tourney March 18 by topping Hill-Murray in round No. 3. Apple Valley advanced to the championship round to face Eagle Ridge Academy.
St. Peter did have two team members garner All-State honors, with senior Rahima Jamac named as an All-State Attorney, while senior Miranda Seham was chosen as an All-State Witness. Other SPHS team members include John Borgmeier, Paige Meyer, Sophie Matarrese, Vera Berglund, Anna Lofaro, Erin Hill, Autumn Pauly and Kiera Dunn.