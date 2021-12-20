One way residents of southern Minnesota show love for their small towns during the holiday season is by shopping local. After an especially challenging two years for retailers, many small business owners in the region said things this year are on the up and up.
Jodi Jendrysik, owner of Lilly and Rose Boutique in Owatonna, said sales are much steadier this year than last year. She attributes a lot of it to a renewed comfort spending time indoors.
“There was still a lot of fear last year,” Jendrysik said. “It’s a way different ball game this year … I feel like people are just happy. We’re trying to find a reason to celebrate.”
Shop owners in St. Peter, Le Sueur, Faribault, Waseca and Northfield all agreed — the 2021 holiday shopping season is a step back toward "normal."
Of course, things have not been entirely normal this year — at least, relative to how retail used to operate before the pandemic. For instance, Jendrysik didn’t used to have to constantly order small batches of products far ahead of time. But now, with the pandemic’s disruption to the global supply chain taking much longer than anticipated to sort itself out, it’s a necessity.
Last year was also Jendrysik’s first year in Owatonna, making it her boutique’s first holiday season in town. Despite all the pain of the pandemic, she said, she was touched by the way some Owatonna businesses have maps in their stores pointing out where other local businesses are. Rather than competing, she said, they’d decided to support one another.
“It’s a pretty beautiful thing when the downtown businesses encourage each other,” she said. “Literally every sale counts when you own a small business.”
For Deb Bauernfeind, owner of Faribault’s Weddings by Deb, a bridal shop which also caters to proms, school dances and other events, the global supply chain disruption has been oddly beneficial for her business. This is because many customers have resorted to rentals to get the sizes and types of clothes they need when there’s so little availability in the traditional clothing market.
Beyond the idiosyncrasies of owning a rental business, though, Bauernfeind described a similar phenomenon as Jendrysik of customers resuming normal activities put on hold the previous holiday season. While there aren’t a whole lot of winter weddings in Minnesota, she said, postponed plans for weddings this year among her customers seem to be going forward for next year.
Of course, as a local business owner subject to the whims of global forces, she’s happy her community is deciding to bring their business back to her local shop.
“We’re fortunate to have Owatonna, Faribault, all of us so close and we can bounce off each other and really create a good customer rapport,” Bauernfeind said.
Indeed, Tamie Collins, owner of Zinnias Boutique in Waseca, said she thinks sales have been much better for her this year because people are conscientious of small businesses having been hit hard by COVID-19. While canceled and delayed shipments, among other pandemic-related issues, have certainly made things difficult, she said the community’s generosity and increased comfort shopping in-person have made this a successful holiday season so far for her business.
“I’ve seen this trend actually the last few years — shopping small, shopping local, just supporting your small-town shops, and Waseca as of late has really become a destination shopping spot for women and people from all over,” Collins said. “That’s just been wonderful.”
While many local retailers described a difficult couple of years trying to claw back revenue lost to the pandemic, Dennis and Karen Vinar, owners of Northfield’s Paper and Petalum, are reminders of the risks small businesses have always faced, far before the pandemic.
The Vinars’ business was destroyed in the devastating Archer House fire of November 2020. After it happened, they thought seriously about retiring. In the end, they relocated to a spot across the street, which Karen said they actually like better than the previous location.
All in all, she said, things are definitely better this year for Paper Petalum.
“It’s going great compared to last year when everyone was suffering from COVID-19 and our shop was destroyed in the hotel fire,” she said.
For Karen, the importance of supporting local businesses — beyond, of course, enjoying an intimate shopping experience and finding unique products — lies in their vulnerability to forces beyond their control, whether they be by plague or flame.
Carol Hayes, owner of St. Peter’s Contents, a gift shop, as well as Cooks and Company, said she thinks sales are so much better this year because local business in a small-town atmosphere provide a sense of community people have been missing throughout the isolation of the pandemic.
“Considering we were closed for three months during the height of COVID, yes, it’s certainly been an improvement over the last year,” Hayes said.
Part of the improvement also has to do with the contributions of her community.
“I think people are making a really concerted effort to shop small and it's so appreciated by all of the small businesses on every Main Street,” she said.
Steve Thaemert, owner of the Le Sueur oddity shop The 207 Curiosities, which opened in June, doesn’t have the previous holiday season to compare with this year. Since his store also constitutes somewhat of a “niche” business, he said he’s not expecting huge sales right before Christmas. That said, Thaemert has been pleasantly surprised at how much traffic he’s been getting so far given the oddness of his shop in a small town.
While Thaemert said he’s had some difficulty getting a hold of some of his wholesale product as a result of supply chain issues, he said the supply chain disruption is actually a good reason for people to shop locally.
“A lot of the stuff that you can get in these little shops, a lot of that stuff isn’t coming from China or isn’t stuck in those shipping containers — especially the boutiques with that handmade stuff,” he said.
Plus, Thaemert added, the wares of local shops are way "cooler."
“What’s cooler than local, handmade stuff made from a local crafter?" he asked. "I mean, that’s awesome.”