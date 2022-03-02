A young woman was killed late Saturday after a house reportedly "exploded" in rural Le Sueur County, 6 miles northeast of Le Center.
The Tri-City United community lost both a graduate and a budding educator. Mach graduated from TCU high school in 2019 and began working for the district as a KidZone leader in the before and after school childcare program, starting in her junior or senior year of high school.
"She was viewed as a person that treated people right," said Tri-City United Superintendent Lonnie Seifert. "She definitely impacted people and was very involved. The kind of student we, as administrators, want in our building."
In her days as a Titan, Mach was active on the dance team and the school band while also maintaining a good academic record. She was a recipient of the Dr. Charles Beer Memorial Scholarship, Le Center Community Club Scholarship and the Kolacky Days Miss Congeniality Scholarship.
Augsburg University awarded Mach an Early Auggies Scholarship and Augsburg Opportunity Scholarship covering $52,000 over four years.
She was attending Augsburg University with plans to become a kindergarten teacher at the time of her sudden death.
“The Augsburg University community is deeply saddened by Kailey’s tragic passing this weekend, the university wrote in a statement. "We offer our profound condolences to her family, friends, professors, classmates, and all who were close to her.”
Mach's uncle, Tim Siebsen, told KARE 11 that his niece planned to use her degree to follow her dreams of becoming a kindergarten teacher.
"She worked so hard to be a teacher; she was going to graduate almost a year early," said Siebsen. "She was an employee of TCU schools working as a KidZone leader (before and after child care), [and] she also worked as a preschool aid in the district. She was so loved by all of her kiddos. She was so loved by anyone that met her. She did all this while taking more than a full-time class load at Augsburg."
While working as a preschool aid for Tri-City United, Mach was also in talks to begin student teaching at the elementary school next year.
Mach's passion for education was rivaled by her passion for Czech heritage. She represented the city of Montgomery as a member of the Kolacky Days Royal Court and was named Miss Congeniality in 2018. She was also a 2015 Czech Heritage Jr. Royalty ambassador and was a junior director of the Domaci Czech Folk Dancers.
“Kailey was a beautiful young woman with a loving heart and outgoing spirit. Kailey was also a great Ambassador of her heritage,” wrote the Czech Heritage Jr. Royalty in a statement. "She was not only a 2015 Jr Royalty Ambassador, but also a Jr Director of our Domaci Czech Dancers, and a member for six years. Kailey promoted her heritage in many venues and states, and shared smiles and laughs with all the members as well as those we entertained."
Emergency response
The Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an explosion and fire on 211th Avenue in rural Lexington Township Saturday night around 11:25 p.m. The Le Center Fire Department, along with deputies from the Sheriff Office, responded to the location and determined that the "house had exploded," causing the house to collapse and start on fire.
The Sheriff's Office said it was the residence of Aric Holicky and his family, but they were away from the home. A 20-year-old woman, Kailey Mach, was house sitting, though, watching the dogs.
After the fire was extinguished, firefighters located Mach's body in the basement. Her body was removed from the scene and transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office in St. Paul for an autopsy and positive identification.
Le Sueur County Sheriff Brett Mason advised that the cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation by the Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Agencies responding to the incident included the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, the Le Center Fire Department, the Minnesota Fire Marshal's Office, the Montgomery Fire Department and the Le Center Ambulance Service.