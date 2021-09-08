A lot of people around the world can relate to Rock Bend Folk Festival, having to cancel a 30th birthday party in 2020, due to the pandemic. Fortunately for Rock Bend, the party can still go on a year later.
That's exactly what's happening Sept. 11 and 12 at St. Peter's Minnesota Square Park, where the local festival will celebrate three decades of music and entertainment. The annual festival draws north of 10,000 attendees each year, and with COVID-19 putting a halt to celebrations last year, organizers are expecting strong interest this time around.
"Attendance estimates are purely speculative, since it's a free festival. The estimate from various sources is 10,000 to 15,000 over two days," said Rock Bend Committee member Ron Arsenault. "Some people come for a few hours, some people for the band they want to hear, some people all day."
Whatever reason festivalgoers come to Rock Bend, they've been doing it for 30 years.
"… and I have a feeling we’ll do 30 more," said committee member Kris Higginbotham.
The start
It was Ross Gersten's birthday in 1991, and he wanted to celebrate.
"And he said, 'I would really love to have a music festival for my birthday," Arsenault recalled. "And I don’t know, I guess we were crazy enough to do it."
So the first ever Rock Bend Folk Festival Committee was born, including Arsenault, Higginbotham and Dawn Devens, who all still remain on the committee today. Gersten now lives in Arizona.
"Well I was 35 when we started, so I’m getting to be one of the older ones on the committee now. But I'm still not the oldest," Higginbotham said with a laugh. "What I’ll say about Rock Bend in 30 years is that it feels like we started yesterday."
The committee held its first meeting in 1991 at the St. Peter Food Co-op, where they "bounced ideas off each other as they stimulated their creativity with strong coffee and pastries." They landed on one central question: "Can we put something together that will appeal to the entire community and highlight the local talent?"
The Sept. 5, 1991 St. Peter Herald previewed the first festival, noting that "Art is a rich commodity in this region," so it was no surprise that a group of volunteers could bring so many musicians and artists together. Gersten was labeled as co-director at the time.
"I had the idea for a long time for getting together all of the artistic people in the area," said Gersten. "We wanted to some sort of a celebration since there is so much talent here."
Fourteen groups performed at the first Rock Bend, including 12 with ties to the St. Peter or Mankato area. The lineup included Bothy Folk Club, Rose and Bix, Prairie Wind, Tom Gravelin, Flood Plain Four, Thea Ennen and the Algorythms, Dust Bowl Blues Band, The Divers, The Walleye Orchestra, Stoney Lonesome, Riverlights, St. Peter Community Band, December and Rosewood.
The attendance in 1991 surpassed the committees "wildest dreams," the Herald reported, with an estimated head count of 3,000 fans in attendance over the two days. Little did the organizers know how the festival would grow from there.
"When it started out, I didn’t think it would be something that would last long, because the committee was intent on making it a free festival," Gersten noted. "I said ‘It’s really hard to get really good music without a budget.’ I guess 30 years and tens of thousands of people have proved me wrong."
Something special
After the first festival, original committee member John Gaddo said he and the other members were exhausted and couldn't even begin to think about a second occasion. "But as the weeks passed and more and more positive comments came in," the Herald reported, "committee members decided to meet once again at the Co-op, this time for a review session."
From there, the festival just kept growing. Around 3,000 came to the festival again in 1992 and again in 1993. Higginbotham recalled that headline John Hartford in 1994 was a major boon to the festival. Hartford's most successful song, "Gentle on My Mind," won three Grammy Awards and was listed in "BMI's Top 100 Songs of the Century."
"(Rock Bend) was really starting to grow then," Higginbotham said.
A second stage, more arts and craft vendors, more food and more music were added to the festival over the years, and it just kept growing in numbers. It's reached a point now where organizers aren't sure they'd want it to grow any further, feeling they might lose a handle on the festivities.
"We have people traveling from all over to come," Arsenault said. "I never expected that when it first started."
The music, of course, has been the main draw. Arsenault said Rock Bend was more like the Winnipeg Folk Festival than anything else, as no one form of music is highlighted alone; the event offers a large variety of sounds and styles.
"We have singer-songwriters, jazz, bluegrass, salsa, rock and roll, country, and, of course, folk," Arsenault said. "We have every style of music imaginable at Rock Bend, and we do that on purpose. Well we haven't much hip-hop or rap, but I wouldn't be surprised if that was featured at some point, too."
The festival also aims to bring in as many women-fronted groups as possible each year, and organizers keep a mind to cultural diversity, as well. The event also presents a variety of local, state and usually a couple national acts.
The result has been a two-day show that draws the local community and an eclectic outside audience to St. Peter. Rock Bend is a known commodity now.
"I love that Rock Bend is synonymous with St. Peter, and the way it’s become a community event through the years has made me really happy," Higginbotham said. "It’s a rite of passage of fall, almost, after this many years."
30th celebration
The 30th edition, set for Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12, features the usual wide array of acts on the two music stages — the Pavilion Stage and the Joyce's North Grove Stage. Arsenault highlighted a number of the musicians.
"Annie Mac is a wonderful blues and jazz singer; Brass Lassie's influence stretches back to European folk; the Roe Family Singers are almost a jug band; Grams and Krieger are both in the Tuscon blues hall of fame; The Caludettes are a real unusual group from Chicago — a female-fronted trio with piano, and the lead singer is an amazing vocalist; Erik Koskinen is a native to the area and we've been bringing him back for four or five years; Wild Goose Chase Cloggers is a clogging group; Good Morning Bedlam is a really interesting trio."
Another one of the highlights is Salsa del Sol, a salsa group from the Twin Cities that offers Columbian style music. The closer on Saturday night is Brothers Almanac, which labels itself as a Midwest tribute to the Allman Brothers. The closer on Sunday is Bad Liquor Management, a popular local blues band.
The Minnesota Zoo will not be on hand this year, but the committee promises plenty of kids and family activities, nonetheless. Artists and crafters will line the outside of the park, as always, while food and drinks will also be on site in their usual locations, closer to the audience.
As always, Rock Bend is free in 2021, and guests are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and coolers.
Usually, the only annual question mark is the weather. But in 2021, with the pandemic still impacting communities everywhere, the Rock Bend committee is encouraging attendees to bring/wear masks, but also to respect everyone's personal decisions on the matter. Because it's an all-outdoor event, there are no specific guidelines from the state on how to operate.
Whatever the circumstances, on a given year, it seems Rock Bend will endure.
Former committee member Gaddo wasn't certain the festival could last ahead of the second outing in 1992. But in his most optimistic thoughts at the time, he saw Rock Bend taking its place among St. Peter's other annual celebrations for years, and even decades, to come.
"In the best of all possibilities," he said, "it would be nice to look back after 10 years and be able to say that we'd somehow moved the community forward …"
They can say it after 30.