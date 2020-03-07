In an effort to draw more young people to St. Peter American Legion Post 37, the Post held the first Dr. Seuss "Green Eggs and Ham" event Saturday.
The free family friendly event, which attracted about dozen children, featured a meal of green eggs and ham, pancakes and juice from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
One of the purposes of the event was to get kids to read.
Nine-year-old Brooklyn Svor said she likes Dr. Seuss books because they rhyme, and they're funny.
Svor said she also liked stacking cups, assembling toys and the ham, but she didn't like the green eggs. "They just didn't taste very good. I eat eggs a lot."
The event also had many other activities for kids including a book exchange, Dr. Seuss movies and games, all connected to the author.
Dr. Seuss Coordinator/Post Member Amber Palmquist just took over coordinating the youth and activities pillar at the Legion.
"I'm trying to get more things in the community for kids to do, instead of people always having to go to like Mankato to do stuff with their kids," Palmquist said. "I'm in charge of getting more of the kids involved in the Legion and getting them interested in the military and things like that.
"And with it being 'I Love to Read Month' and Dr. Seuss day was March 2, I thought why don't we do something fun for the kids, and we'll watch Dr. Seuss movies, we'll have some events that are Dr. Seuss based, activities, bring a book/take a book and get new books to read."
Stacking cups was one of the most popular activities.
"It's fun for them to use their imagination and growth motor and things like that," Palmquist said. "And it's a good working together activity."
The Legion also is having a St. Patrick's Day Dr. Suess event for kids on Saturday, March 14. "We're going to make little Leprechaun traps, have coin hunts and things like that."
Then on April 4, the Post will have a small group sensory Easter event with the Easter Bunny for children with autism who have a hard time with doing the big Easter egg hunt with all the people. It will be similar to the one done last Christmas.
"I'm hoping to make these events annually," Palmquist said.