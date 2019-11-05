St. Peter Election

By 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday Nov. 5, 289 St. Peter residents showed up to the Community Center to cast their ballots in Ward I. Election Judge Ed Brundell was unable to say how turnout compared to previous years where only local positions were on the ballot, but based on observation, he felt turnout was slightly higher. "Turnout has been good," said Brundell. "I think, with so many School Board candidates, you're seeing a little bit of an increase in turnout. I think when residents turnout, it's in their interest when turnout is high. Obviously, it's not as high as during a presidential year, but ideally, it should be, because local positions are just as important and make just as much of an impact on residents as the president."  (Carson Hughes/Le Sueur County News)

