District 3 North Mankato needs a new representative on the Nicollet County Board of Commissioners, as its prior one died in late September. And fellow commissioners say any new official will have some big shoes to fill — literally (he wore size 19) and metaphorically.
Denny Kemp, originally of Fairmont, died Sept. 29, 2021. A specific cause of death was not shared publicly, but an obituary for Kemp said he died at home.
Kemp started as a police officer in the city of Winnebago in 1977, before moving to North Mankato, where he married his wife, Jan, and continued serving on the police force there. He eventually became a coordinator for public access television for North Mankato and Mankato, where he met fellow Nicollet County Commissioner Jack Kolars.
“I’ve known Denny for about 30 years; we met at CCTV, where we were trying to get Loyola games on the air,” Kolars said. “Denny was dedicated to the job (as a commissioner).”
Other commissioners agreed Kemp was dedicated and considered him a personal friend.
“He was my best friend here at the county, and he was always willing to listen to all side of an issue and make his decision there,” John Luepke said. “And we didn’t always vote alike, but he always listened. He was wonderful.”
Dranttel emphasized Kemp’s commitment to the people he served and worked with.
“Denny was very kind and considerate,” she said. “He cared deeply for the residents, employees, staff members, co-workers.”
Morrow had similar sentiments.
“He always focused on serving Nicollet County thoughtfully,” Morrow said. “In addition, Denny was a tremendous supporter of the staff at Nicollet County. I learned a great deal from Denny and will always consider him a mentor.”
Now, the county must fill the vacancy left in District 3, which includes part of the city of North Mankato. As Kolars noted, “(Kemp’s) loss will be felt, because we will have only four operating commissioners here now until the election finds us the fifth.”
Special election
County staff have made plans for a special election.
Filing for the Office of Nicollet County Commissioner District 3 begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 and closes at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30.
Filings will be accepted in the Office of the Nicollet County Public Services, 501 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter. Candidates may file in person or by mail. Candidates who will be absent from the state during the filing period may arrange to file in person during the seven days immediately preceding the candidate’s absence from the state, pursuant to Minnesota Statute, 204B.09, subdivision 1a. Note the Nicollet County Government Center will be closed Nov. 25th and 26 in observation of Thanksgiving.
The special election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, if there are two candidates or less.
State law requires that a special primary election be held if three or more candidates file for the open seat. If three or more candidates file, then the special primary election will be held Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, and the special general election will take place Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
Nicollet County Commissioner District 3 term expires Jan. 6, 2025. The open position will be voted upon by the registered voters of the following precincts: city of North Mankato Precinct 1, city of North Mankato Precinct 2, and city of North Mankato Precinct 3.
If you have any questions about filing for office, contact Nicollet County Public Services at 507-934-7806.