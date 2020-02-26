A Le Sueur man and a St. Peter man both sustained non-life threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash on County Road 20, just north of St. Peter Tuesday, according to a release from the Nicollet County Sheriff's Office.
Just before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20, a 2009 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 33-year-old Nathan Holtz, of Le Sueur, was traveling northbound and collided with a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 31-year-old Travis Holtz, of St Peter, traveling southbound. After the collision, the Silverado rolled into the ditch. Both drivers were transported to the hospital by ambulance for non-life threatening injuries.
The Sheriff's Office said "it is believed Nathan Holtz was wearing his seat belt and Travis Holtz was not."
According to Chief Deputy Karl Jensen, "the relationship between the two individuals is unknown and at this time there is no further investigation."
Deputies from the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the crash, which was just south of 358th Street in Lake Prairie Township. The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, Allina Ambulance Service and St. Peter Fire Department.