The St. Peter High School varsity mock trial team earned a trip to the Minnesota State Mock Trial Tournament by defeating Rochester Century in the Region 5 championship.
Team members include Miranda Seham, Paige Meyer, Rahima Jamac, Rahma Jamac, Anna LoFaro, John Borgmeier, Charlie Redmond, Erin Hill, and Sophie Matarrese. The Saints' Mock Trial team's head coach is Dan Clark with Kyle Hilding serving as a teacher coach, and special team legal counselors includes Judge Allison Krehbiel, Jim Dunn and Joe Bergstrom.
The Saints advanced to the state tournament in St. Paul on March 5-6 to compete against Cloquet, Albany, Watertown-Mayer, Luverne, Northfield, Nova Classical Academy, Visitation, Eastview, East Ridge, Apple Valley, Breck, Eden Prairie, Lakeville North and Lakeville South.
For more information on the Minnesota State Mock Trial Tournament go to www.mnbar.org/public-resources/mock-trial/state-tournament.