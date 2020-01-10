St. Peter Public Schools is seeking nominations for its Hall of Fame class of 2020, which will be inducted this summer during the Fourth of July weekend.
The St. Peter Public School Board of Education established a Hall of Fame to honor outstanding individuals who have earned significant distinction or achievement in their chosen field or volunteer endeavors.
To qualify for nomination, the nominee must be an alumni of St. Peter Public Schools having attending 20 years prior to induction, or a retired staff of faculty member having served for a minimum of 10 years who has made an impact on the lives of District 508 students.
The St. Peter Education Foundation is a co-sponsor of the Hall of Fame program.
Nominations for the class of 2020 will be received until Feb. 28. Please consider nominating a deserving individual for the Saint Peter High School Hall of Fame. Nomination forms can be located at www.stpeterschools.org/about/hall-of-fame.