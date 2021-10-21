There are 10 total candidates running for four spots on the St. Peter School Board in the 2021 election, which takes place Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The following are questions from the St. Peter Herald answered by the School Board candidates. Each candidate was asked to answer the questions in 125 words or less.
Question one: What, in your mind, are the most important projects/initiatives/goals for the school district to pursue over the next four years? Be as specific or general as you like.
Question two: Have you agreed with the school district’s masking policies during the pandemic thus far? What would you like to see going forward?
Question three: What do you believe should be the attitude of the school district regarding the property tax levy and general tax impact in coming years?
Question four: Why should constituents vote for you?
Jon Carlson
BACKGROUND: 55 years old. Swimming and women’s tennis coach at Gustavus Adolphus College. I’ve been a resident since graduating from Gustavus in 1988. I am in my 12th year of serving on the School Board. I’ve been employed by Gustavus for the past 32 years. I’m a huge fan of St. Peter and the school district!
(1) I believe we need to keep our eye on continuous improvement of our quality of education. I want every parent to know that their son or daughter is receiving a superior education in our school district. I believe we have high quality teachers and resources who are passionate and caring for every student they work with. I hope we can continue to make great strides in achievement for our students comparable to any school district in the state. We have a passionate and motivating staff who want to see every child succeed. to help make each student’s experience both successful and rewarding.
(2) I do agree with where we are at right now. I have put a lot of thought, research, and discussions with various people, including health professionals. Making masks recommended for those in the one building we have where everyone can be vaccinated makes logical sense. It appears that we are having many still wearing masks at the high school, which is great! In talking to doctors and reading reports, it appears we may be only weeks away from a vaccine for children 5-11 years old. I will continue to check daily all of the important metrics in our district and county to make the best informed decision I can.
(3) As the current School Board treasurer, I want to make sure we use the public’s money wisely. As a board, we chose the lowest amount we could to prevent making any cuts to our programming for this upcoming referendum. We just met as a finance committee to look at plans to re-finance the bond on the new high school in order to lower taxes in the future. There has been a long tradition on the board to be as smart as we can in spending what we need only, and no more. I hope to continue that tradition going forward.
(4) I don’t take the responsibility of being a School Board member lightly. I work hard to serve our school district and our community to the best of my ability. I care about the education our children receive and how important that responsibility is. Every child gets one shot at a rewarding experience at each grade level. I want to continue to work hard so parents know that our school district will never be a limiting factor as to what a graduate from St. Peter can achieve. While I’m excited at the number of candidates that are interested in being on the board, I would be honored to have the opportunity to serve the school district and the community of St. Peter for four more years.
Drew Dixon
BACKGROUND: 44 years old. IT professional. I grew up in St. Peter and returned in 2012 with my wife and three boys, two of whom are current students at SPHS. I’m in my eighth year of service on the St. Peter School Board and am looking forward to serving another term.
(1) We have some big jobs ahead of us. We’re seeing gaps in student achievement across the board, an issue that will take more than a single school year to reverse and is a critical priority. Our current initiatives in equity work must continue and I hope with even stronger momentum. Last, the mental health needs of our students are high — this is our current reality, and the district’s need for additional supports and structures will continue into our post-pandemic lives.
(2) Yes, I think the district’s initial masking policy (K-12 required masking) was the right thing to do, as it prioritized student and staff health and preserved our ability to return to in-person learning. The district’s current K-8 masking requirement is also appropriate given most of these students are not yet eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. I would like to see our district follow public health authority’s guidance as we continue to navigate through this pandemic.
(3) The St. Peter school district offers amazing programming and provides many opportunities for our students that rival much larger districts. St. Peter is a great place to pursue an education! We want to ensure these opportunities continue for all students well into the future—passing this year’s referendum will help make that happen.
(4) Beyond the typical work of a School Board (managing policy, budgeting for the district’s future, labor negotiation) we’ve seen numerous significant events these past eight years — construction of a new high school, the hiring of two Superintendents, navigating pandemic-era remote and hybrid learning and working through contentious masking issues of today. The interests of our students and their education have consistently been my top priority at every turn.
Vickie Hager
BACKGROUND: 65 years old. I am a St. Peter native and graduated from St. Peter School district and then MNSU with my master’s. I belong to the church of St. Peter. I have two grown children who graduated from St. Peter and five grandchildren, three of which are in the St. Peter district and two in Mankato.
(1) One goal I think we need is to increase the level of student achievement for all students throughout the district with a focus on closing the achievement gap. Another goal I would like is to frequently communicate with parents and St. Peter community regarding initiatives to improve student academic performance and that every parent and guardian will be welcomed and encouraged to be partners in their school community. To maintain fiscal accountability and sound fiscal management practices.
(2) The issue of masking has been a very trying time for all schools boards. What probably bothers me the most is the division that this has caused within school districts. I would like parents to have more input into the masking decisions.
(3) I think the operating referendum is important to the St. Peter school community, in order to maintain small class sizes, retain our staff, maintain our excellent programs and keep our support staff for student needs.
(4) First and foremost I am a mother and grandmother and I am very proud of my family and community. Being a former School Social Worker I have a particularly keen eye toward the needs of all children, regardless of abilities and backgrounds. For myself I think it’s necessity of showing respectable behavior to all persons and giving importance to all points of view and I have a strong desire to work towards a stronger relationship between the school district and the public.
Marty Duncan
BACKGROUND: Teacher/administrator. Served on Board of Directors 2003-13; member American Legion, Last Man Club, Red Men Club, rejoining St Peter Lions. Totally committed to urging our students to exceed expectations.
(1) Form advisory committee with teachers and parents to discuss and formulate strategic goals for improving climate and raising expectations for what our kids can accomplish.
(2) Agreed with masking policy. Going forward, I hope our parents can realize our first priority is the safety and health of our children; second priority is their achievement as individuals.
(3) Please understand the board always acts in the best interests of our kids, and no actions are for frivolous reasons. We act to keep tax increases to a minimum.
Krystal Loula
BACKGROUND: 40 years old. Business owner/farmer. I have lived and worked on our family farm for 16 years along with my husband. We have three daughters in school. I have been actively involved with South Elementary Parent Council, North Elementary Parent Teacher Organization, many school fundraisers, volunteering in the classroom and chaperoning class trips.
(1) Help teach kids problem-solving skills within the general curriculum so they can overcome adversity that comes their way throughout their lives/education and keep them on the track for success. Making sure they learn and develop social skills beyond a screen.
(2) In the beginning, we didn’t know anything about COVID-19 and every measure to protect ourselves and others was worth trying. We are now at a different stage in the pandemic, and we need to figure out how to live with it. I do not support mandating masks for students and staff. I do support a policy that allows for freedom of choice and a zero-tolerance policy for harassment against students and staff for the individual choice they make. Each student and staff has their own unique experience with wearing a mask for seven to nine hours a day at school and on the bus. I trust that parents know the risks and benefits of masks and can make that personal decision for their family.
(3) Taxes are essential to make schools run successfully, but the board and managers of the district should be judicious with the money to make sure they are making the most out of each dollar. The board serves with the number one purpose of doing what is best for the kids, but they must also balance an appropriate expectation of the citizens within the district.
(4) Constituents should vote for me because I will apply a commonsense approach to board decision making. With my kids in the school system now, I’m passionate about making St. Peter School District the best it can be for all kids within it. I believe there’s a balance between rules that make sense and over-regulation, and it is up to us as board members to find and manage that balance. My years of business experience with our family farm have given me a sound understanding of successfully managing finances which will be a skill set I can utilize in this position. Lastly, I’m open to discussion and comments from parents in the district so I can share the voice of the group, not just my own.
Kate Martens
BACKGROUND: 67 years old. Retired teacher. I have lived in St. Peter since 1980; all three of my sons attended St. Peter Schools. Since my retirement I have been able to be active as a volunteer in school with National History Day. I am also a volunteer and Board President at the Nicollet County Historical Society.
(1) As a result of the closure of 2020, education had to turn on a dime. And they did! The community backed the teachers in the early days. That has changed. The School Board should lead the reunified focus on our common priorities — the excellent education of our students. The current divisions only hurt our kids. After we control this pandemic, changes will be necessary to incorporate the best practices learned and to continue to prepare a world class workforce. Academies and programs need to be supported and new ones developed to prepare for the future. Making sure students have a broad range of post-secondary options is critical, as is preparing them for a diverse workforce. A diverse, expert staff is fundamental to achieving those objectives
(2) As a retired classroom teacher, and having worked with my grandsons during the closure, I know that the most important place for a student is in the classroom. Since under-12-year-olds can’t be vaccinated yet, all adults around them should be vaccinated. Masking with quality masks should be in place in all schools until the community spread comes under control. If a student is exposed or exposes others to COVID, the quarantine time keeps them out of school. If serious illness occurs in a student, the consequences could be lifelong. Our students are our most precious resource, we must protect them. If everyone takes the recommended precautions, we can bring the pandemic under control and students can resume a more normal school life.
(3) My parents were both educators, so I have seen the effects of tax levies from both sides many times — passage and failure. With passage, schools can provide more services and options for their students, and hire and retain highly qualified teachers. Individual student success rises. With failure, the opposite is true. Programs are cut, teachers are dismissed, class sizes expand, facilities are not updated. No one is eager to pay more on their tax bill, but the current referendum is a replacement of one that sunsets this year, allowing a better Per Pupil Unit for our district. The taxes for my home each year will be the amount I pay to take my family out for dinner once. It seems worth the investment to me.
(4) I believe education is the foundation of our democracy. Our changing demographics and the challenges posed by the past year with COVID require that our educational system adapts to today and our future. As one who has been working in schools with students since 1976, I have a treasure trove of experience with kids, parents, administrators and communities. My commitment is to the students, to preparing them for a diverse world with careers which may not even exist today. The perspective of a classroom teacher, with knowledge of the educational system from the inside, will be a strong contribution to the work of our School Board as we go forward. It is always about the kids, and I am committed to our community.
Josh Moberg
BACKGROUND: 46 years old. Retired police officer and currently a realtor with Century 21 Atwood. I moved to St. Peter in 2017 and currently have 6 children in St. Peter Schools. St. Peter is my home and I love it here and I plan to remain here for many years to come.
(1) Now that it appears that COVID is slowly coming to an end, I think the district needs to focus on raising test scores by providing students, and teachers, everything they need to be successful. We have good schools, not great schools, but feel that we can do even better. Being a smaller district, there should be ways for us to improve the learning environment for our students.
(2) First, I have to say that I am not against masks, or the vaccine. I am against, and have a hard time, forcing students to wear masks or mandating a vaccine on anyone. Like with other vaccines, parents should be able to decide if their children get the vaccine.
(3) First, I do agree with, and will vote for, the upcoming referendum. It will increase the amount of money per pupil to be more in line with other districts and will allow the district to get an additional $128,000 per year from state aid (which we were not eligible for in the past). But, before we ask for additional money, outside of an operating referendum, the district needs to be accountable to the taxpayers by showing them that our kids are exceeding standardized score benchmarks and we’re not simply striving for average. Maybe I’m naive or being very simplistic, but I feel we can do better.
(4) I’ve never run for office before and I’m not a politician. What I am is simply a regular guy, a concerned parent, with six kids in the district. As a parent, we do everything for our kids and I’ll do the same if elected. I will do everything within my power to give each of our kids, and their teachers, all the tools they need to be as successful as they want to be.
Charlie Potts
BACKGROUND: 42 years old. Assistant vice president for student life at Gustavus Adolphus College. Born and raised in St. Peter. Served on the School Board from 2014-17. Currently on the St. Peter Education Foundation board and Hall of Fame committee. My wife Angie taught in the district for 10 years, and twins Ethan and Owen are in seventh grade at SPMS.
(1) The pandemic has disrupted so much within the school district, and our response as we move into the next version of whatever “normal” will be is going to be critical. The lasting effects – social, academic, structural, policy, etc. – will need to be the focus of district leaders moving forward. Further developing equity initiatives to create more inclusive environments in each building and to narrow the achievement gap should be high on our list, as well as careful financial prioritizing (based on what happens with the operating levy vote).
(2) I trust that the school district and the School Board have been and will be communicating with local and state experts regarding updated data and guidance on COVID mitigation strategies. While our current society has valued picking a side over all else, I plan to help make evidence-based decisions to keep all students safe and engaged in safe in-person learning opportunities. I trust local experts and MDH’s recommendations, and will bring a consistent, reliable voice to the conversation regarding the path forward. As a parent of two middle school students, I am excited that they have had a fully in-person start to their academic year. I look forward to engaging parents, community members, and district staff in the conversation.
(3) If the question is about the attitude of the school district, my hope is that staff would be supportive of the levy because they understand the implications of funding constraints. If the question is about the community-at-large, my sincere hope is that citizens of St. Peter see the value in what the district is currently doing to educate our children and will continue to support the people and programs already in place. This is an operating levy, meaning that the increase leads to supporting existing staffing and programming at the levels we have come to expect. If funding does not increase, cuts will need to be made – and very likely in the form of jobs and vital student support services.
(4) I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and am happy to see 10 candidates file – we need more people to step up and take on leadership roles in our community. While there are some big things on the plate right now, I encourage voters to also think beyond this being a one- or two-issue election. There are dozens and dozens of issues that a school board must think about and do to maintain the high level of education we expect in St. Peter, so we need a board who can think critically, appreciate all perspectives, and invest in collaborative efforts on all issues to make St. Peter Schools an even better place to educate our children.
Rita Rassbach
BACKGROUND: 51 years old. Occupational therapist. My family has lived in St. Peter for 12 years. I’ve served on the Creative Play Place board, worked many community events and volunteered for seven years in our schools. I represent Nicollet County on the Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Board and serve on the Education Equity Advisory Council.
(1) One of the most important initiatives for our school district is to pass the referendum on Nov. 2. I also support and applaud our district’s commitment to equity and inclusion in our schools. As our community and our schools grow in diversity, it is crucial that we prepare our students to be successful, positive, and contributing citizens in an ever-changing global world. Our school district needs to continue to work through the Office of Education Equity to achieve that. Building stronger connections and increased communication with our community and families is also an important goal. We have so many amazing resources and residents. The more we work together and communicate with each other, the stronger St. Peter will be.
(2) I do not agree with the current high school mask policy (masks recommended rather than required). One School Board belief is “Safe and caring school environments are essential foundations for student learning.” Masks are currently an important protection and provide the best chance to keep our children in school. Our schools do not exist in a bubble. Some family members cannot receive vaccinations due to age or health conditions. Though I look forward to the day when masks are not necessary, I don’t believe in taking chances with lives in our community. The board must trust evidence-based data and our health care professionals when making health-related decisions. Our students deserve a board that will take care of them based on science rather than misinformation and feelings.
(3) A strong school district is a strong community. Our schools deserve our community’s support. Passing the referendum on Nov. 2 is the opportunity for our community to provide that support. This new operating referendum replaces the existing 10-year referendum that expires in December 2021. For an estimated market value home of $150,000, the annual tax impact will be $5/month. If it does not pass, our school district will be forced to make $450,000 in reductions, which may include jobs and programs. If it passes, our district will receive $550,000 in additional funding. Passing this referendum keeps opportunities open for all our students in the best way possible. Please vote ‘Yes’ on Nov. 2 for St. Peter Schools!
(4) Through my profession and volunteer work, I have experience with teaching, community health and wellness, program development, advocacy for people with developmental disabilities, mental health, research, the arts, and diversity/equity training. I have seen first-hand the amazing dedication of our teachers, staff and administrators. I believe students maximize their potential when given the best education our community can provide. I enter this campaign with no agenda other than to serve and the desire to listen to others with compassion and empathy. I believe in the critical thinking skills needed for our children to succeed. I believe that I can provide a unique perspective for our board. I believe that we need to prepare our children for the ever-changing global world. I believe in Education. Always.
Teri Hopkins
BACKGROUND: 35 years old. Children’s mental health social worker. I am a former SPPS student and graduate, parent to multiple children in the district at various schools, and participate in community activities when possible. I am a born and raised Saint.
(1) At this time I feel that the most important thing the district needs to pursue is community. Over the last year and half there has been a huge division within the community on multiple subject which include the pandemic. We need to work towards unity and focus back on academics in school.
(2) I feel that the current school board are making decisions that are impossible to make without upsetting someone. I am a firm believer in choice when appropriate and science information. There are other area districts not masking and not seeing a difference in COVID rates.
(3) I think the district needs to talk with the community. The community should be greatly involved as to how funds are going to be used from levy and general taxes. It is the tax payers money and the parents children that are directly impacted by this decision.
(4) I am running on the platform of good old fashion word of mouth, perhaps a few stickers handed out here and there but I am not going to break the bank for signs. Instead I’ll take the money I could have spent on signs and pay it forward to our schools via a supply donate or thank you to the hard work of school staff.