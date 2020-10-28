Go! Therapy hosted a COVID-friendly scarecrow contest for the community of St. Peter this week. St. Peter area businesses and organizations were invited to participate in the contest.
"We were very impressed with the response," said Abbee Blaschko, of Go! Therapy. "This provided an opportunity for a team building activity for staff, employees, students and residents who participated. The St. Peter businesses, organizations and entire community really pulled through and made this event a success. We are hopeful that next year we will be hosting the second annual St. Peter community scarecrow contest."
The entire community of St. Peter is invited to vote on their favorite scarecrow. The top three will be awarded prizes via St. Peter Chamber bucks, announced on the Go! Therapy website and Facebook page 5 p.m. Friday. You can place your vote by going to www.gotherapymn.com.